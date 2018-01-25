Valencia High Principal John Costanzo announces retirement

By Christina Cox

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Valencia High School Principal John Costanzo announced his retirement to the high school’s teachers and staff Wednesday, according to a Valencia High School office staff member and the William S. Hart Union High School District.

Costanzo was appointed to the principal position nearly four years ago on July 1, 2014. He took over for the high school’s first principal Paul Priesz who retired.

Before taking the helm at Valencia High School, Costanzo acted as the principal of Rio Norte Junior High School from 2007 to 2014.

He also held assistant principal positions at West Ranch High School, from 2004 to 2007, and at Saugus High School.

Costanzo began his teaching career as a coach, teacher and administrator in the Arcadia Unified School District and Glendale Unified School District, before joining the William S. Hart Union High School District in 1998.

It is unknown when Costanzo’s retirement will be effective.

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author View All Posts Christina Cox Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.