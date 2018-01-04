Young rock stars to perform at the Canyon Club

By Christina Cox

Last update: 46 mins ago

Some of Santa Clarita’s youngest rockers will hit the stage and perform Glam Rock hits at the Canyon Club later this month.

A total of 25 students in Santa Clarita School of Rock’s Performance and Rock 101 programs will take the stage Jan. 19 to perform a special set from their “Glam Rock” semester that include hits from icons like David Bowie and Elton John.

“It is our first time performing there, we are really excited,” Santa Clarita School of Rock General Manager Cyndy Fike said. “We hope it’s the beginning of a good partnership over there and they want to offer opportunities for younger fans and programs like ours.”

The young rockers will be opening for blues rockers Tommy Castro & The Painkillers who are on the road in support of their new album “Stompin’ Ground.”

They also will be celebrating the two-year anniversary of the school’s opening.

“I got to tour the venue a couple weeks ago and it’s a really great stage,” Fike said. “So this will be a great opportunity to inspire them [the students] to work hard and to practice, practice, practice.”

The performance also follows the organization’s performance-based approach to teaching students about vocals and playing the guitar, bass, keyboards and drums.

In these programs, students complete weekly private music lessons and group band rehearsals to prepare them to take the stage in front of live audiences.

“Our whole program is a performance-based music education, so getting on stage at a real rock club is really fortunate in this area,” Fike said.

The Santa Clarita School of Rock students will perform at the Canyon Club Santa Clarita, located in Westfield Valencia Town Center at 24201 Valencia Blvd., Jan. 19 at 7 p.m.

To get tickets to the show call 661-268-6029 or visit: wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com/canyon-santa-clarita.