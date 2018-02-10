More alleged counterfeiters arrested by deputies

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station continued the fight against counterfeit money and drugs arresting three people on Tuesday, Feb. 6, according to officials.

While conducting a traffic stop on a vehicle with an expired registration on the 24800 block of Pico Canyon Road in Stevenson Ranch, deputies found the driver also had an expired license.

After searching the vehicle, officials found “mail in different people’s names, narcotics, narcotics paraphernalia, counterfeit bills, and equipment used in the production of counterfeit currency.”

Santa Clarita resident, Kristina Zacharia, 33, was arrested on felony charges, according to a SCV Sheriff’s social media post.

Hours later, another traffic stop on Mammoth Lane in Canyon Country led deputies to uncover two women in possession of counterfeit bills and “equipment used in the production of counterfeit currency,” with one of the women on active probation and a felony warrant for her arrest.

Erica Romero, 36, and Raquel Torres, 41, were arrested on felony charges, transported and booked to the SCV Sheriff’s Station and alerted the Secret Service.

The arrests come in addition to two counterfeiters arrested last week in the Santa Clarita area.