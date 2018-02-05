5 hurt after collision in Saugus

0 SHARES Share Tweet

At least three people were left in critical condition after two vehicles collided in Saugus.

The crash occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Monday at Bouquet Canyon Road and David Way. A total of five people were hurt after the collision, said Supervising Fire Dispatcher Jeremy Stafford. Three people were in critical condition as of 11 p.m.

The other victims suffered moderate and minor injuries.

Three people trapped in the vehicle had to be rescued when firefighters arrived at the scene.

No further information was provided.