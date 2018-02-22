American Heart Association honors Sulphur Springs District

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Sulphur Springs Union School District received a district recognition from the American Heart Association for its support of the organization’s efforts in cardiovascular science, community programs and education.

At the district’s Governing Board meeting Wednesday, the Sulphur Springs district earned the “School District with Heart Award” and plaque for its ongoing partnership with the American Heart Association and participation in the Rope For Heart, which raises money and awareness for heart disease and stroke.

“I’m so proud to be here to say thank you to your wonderful schools and to thank all of you for supporting the American Heart Association,” said Kyle McAuley, vice president of the American Heart Association | American Stroke Association.

This school year, Canyon Springs Community School, Fair Oaks Ranch Community School, Leona Cox Community School and Sulphur Springs Community School for participated in Jump Rope For Heart.

“We’re proud to do the Jump Rope For Heart program in many of your schools,” McAuley said. “All of your elementary schools have a history of participation in Jump Rope for Heart, which is all about inspiring kids to make simple, healthy choices like eating fruits and vegetables, getting exercise and then to take that message home to their families so we can improve the cardiovascular health of all Americans.”

Throughout the Sulphur Springs district’s participation in Jump Rope For Heart, the district raised close to $350,000 for the American Heart Association.

“Those donations have gone to fund lifesaving treatments, develop new cures for heart disease, to help patients of stroke, and we couldn’t do it without your amazing teachers and parents and administrators because they really bring this program to life and inspire their kids,” McAuley said.

