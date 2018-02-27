Bank robbery trial in ‘Seasoned Bandit’ case postponed a month

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The bank robbery trial for a man accused of being the “Seasoned Bandit” was postponed for one month Tuesday.

The trial for a man who at one time won a lottery — only to be accused 20 years later of robbing a dozen banks, including a half dozen of them here in the Santa Clarita Valley — was expected to begin Tuesday, but was rescheduled for March 27.

James Allen Hayes, who won the $19 million lottery back in 1998 was scheduled to stand trial Feb. 27.

He is now scheduled to stand trial March 27.

Late last year, Hayes appeared in U.S. District Court where he was formally charged with 10 counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery in connection with an alleged bank robbing spree which began in April.

At that time, he entered a plea of “not guilty.”

According to the 12-page Grand Jury indictment filed against him, Hayes is alleged to have robbed five Santa Clarita banks, as well as banks along the California coast including: Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Maria and Pacific Palisades.

