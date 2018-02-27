Bank robbery trial in ‘Seasoned Bandit’ case postponed a month

By Jim Holt

Last update: 7 hours ago

surveillance photo of suspected PT Cruiser Bandit. courtesy photo of LASD

The bank robbery trial for a man accused of being the “Seasoned Bandit” was postponed for one month Tuesday.

The trial for a man who at one time won a lottery — only to be accused 20 years later of robbing a dozen banks, including a half dozen of them here in the Santa Clarita Valley — was expected to begin Tuesday, but was rescheduled for March 27.

James Allen Hayes, who won the $19 million lottery back in 1998 was scheduled to stand trial Feb. 27.

He is now scheduled to stand trial March 27.

Local sheriff’s deputy on the scene of a bank robbery in Newhall. photo by Austin Dave, The Signal.

Late last year, Hayes appeared in U.S. District Court where he was formally charged with 10 counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery in connection with an alleged bank robbing spree which began in April.

At that time, he entered a plea of “not guilty.”

According to the 12-page Grand Jury indictment filed against him, Hayes is alleged to have robbed five Santa Clarita banks, as well as banks along the California coast including: Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Maria and Pacific Palisades.

Jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

surveillance photo of suspected PT Cruiser Bandit. courtesy photo of LASD

Bank robbery trial in ‘Seasoned Bandit’ case postponed a month

7 hours ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

The bank robbery trial for a man accused of being the “Seasoned Bandit” was postponed for one month Tuesday.

The trial for a man who at one time won a lottery — only to be accused 20 years later of robbing a dozen banks, including a half dozen of them here in the Santa Clarita Valley — was expected to begin Tuesday, but was rescheduled for March 27.

James Allen Hayes, who won the $19 million lottery back in 1998 was scheduled to stand trial Feb. 27.

He is now scheduled to stand trial March 27.

Local sheriff’s deputy on the scene of a bank robbery in Newhall. photo by Austin Dave, The Signal.

Late last year, Hayes appeared in U.S. District Court where he was formally charged with 10 counts of bank robbery and one count of attempted bank robbery in connection with an alleged bank robbing spree which began in April.

At that time, he entered a plea of “not guilty.”

According to the 12-page Grand Jury indictment filed against him, Hayes is alleged to have robbed five Santa Clarita banks, as well as banks along the California coast including: Carpinteria, Goleta, Santa Maria and Pacific Palisades.

Jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Feb
28
Wed
6:00 pm Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Stop the Bleed @ Education Center at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health
Feb 28 @ 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm
    STOP THE BLEED “Stop the Bleed’ is a national initiative designed to provide bystanders with the tools and knowledge they can use to stop life-threatening bleeding. AFTER THE TRAINING, PARTICIPANTS WILL BE ABLE[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
7:00 pm PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
PFLAG Meeting @ St. Stephens Episcopal Church
Feb 28 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
PFLAG Meeting What: Parents, Families, and Friends of Lesbians and Gays. A support group for parents, allies, and our LGBTQ community as they deal with the coming out process, safety issues, and other matters of[...]
Mar
1
Thu
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 1 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]