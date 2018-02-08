Burglars hit 4 drug stores across the SCV

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Burglars went on a shopping spree for drugs overnight, hitting four drug stores across the Santa Clarita Valley.

Between 12:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Thursday, burglars broke into and stole prescription drugs from drug stores in Valencia, Saugus, Castaic and Newhall, Sgt. Pete Bringas of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Thursday morning.

“At three of the pharmacies, they were looking for pharmaceutical drugs and related items, anything from pills to prescription type of drugs,” Bringas said.

“At the Walgreens in Castaic they took cigarettes,” he said.

Bringas said detectives do not yet have a description of the suspects, a getaway car or the number of burglars involved.

The first pharmacy hit was The Druggist in Valencia, on Smyth Drive near Valencia High School.

Thieves then burglarized the Saugus Drugs & Hallmark pharmacy at Bouquet Canyon and Haskell Canyon roads.

They then stole items including cigarettes from the Walgreens in Castaic on Sloan Canyon Road, just west of The Old Road.

The fourth and last pharmacy hit was the Newhall Pharmacy at Main and Sixth streets.

