Burglary suspect arrested after confronting homeowner inside home

0 SHARES Share Tweet

When a Valencia homeowner bumped into a burglar inside his own home Tuesday, the intruder bolted from the house, only to be nabbed by patrol deputies a short time later.

A 22-year-old Castaic man was arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of burglary.

“On Tuesday, around 2 p.m., deputies responded to the 27200 block of Rosemont Avenue, near Hillsborough Parkway in Valencia, regarding a ‘burglary just occurred’ 911 call,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“A male adult suspect allegedly went into the backyard of a victim’s residence and entered into home,” she said. “When the victim confronted the suspect, he fled on foot and into the surrounding neighborhood.”

Deputies scouring the neighborhood found the suspect in the vicinity of the targeted home

He was transported and booked at SCV Sheriff’s Station, Miller said.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt