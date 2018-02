0 SHARES Share Tweet

Boys soccer

Games will be on Feb. 16 with start times at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m., with the exception of wildcard games.

Division 4: Winner of wildcard game at Hart

Division 5: West Ranch at Dunn

Division 5: Canyon at Fillmore (Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.)

Girls soccer

Games will be on Feb. 15 with start times at 3 p.m. or 5 p.m.

Division 1: Westlake at Hart

Division 2: Valencia at Flintridge Sacred Heart

Division 3: Canyon at Sierra Canyon

Division 7: Mojave at Santa Clarita Christian School