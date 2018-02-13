City anticipates Plum Canyon annexation to be “revenue neutral”

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita’s plans to bring the Plum Canyon, Skyline Ranch and northern Sand Canyon communities within city boundaries amounts to the largest annexation by land size in Santa Clarita history.

The annexation, about 4.9 square miles, includes 2,664 homes on 1,037 acres in Plum Canyon, 1,220 homes on 1,925 acres at Skyline Ranch and 74 homes on 155 acres in northern Sand Canyon. Should the annexation be approved, it would expand the city’s total acreage to more than 70 square miles.

When asked what costs could be expected with the annexation, city spokeswoman Carrie Lujan said the city was still very early in the planning stages.

“We believe it will be revenue neutral,” Lujan said. “It’s a little premature to be talking numbers.”

Lujan said there was a chance the boundaries could change and that estimates were still being formed. The proposed annexation is scheduled to be heard by the Planning Commission March 20 and then the City Council April 24. The city would then apply with county regional planners to have the annexation finalized by year’s end.

Prior to the planned Plum Canyon annexation, the largest annexation was in November 2012 when 3.87 square miles centering north of Copper Hill Drive and Haskell Canyon Road were added to the city. The most recent annexation was in November 2016, when 1.59 square miles of the West Creek and West Hills neighborhoods off Copper Hill Drive in Valencia were added to the city.

A proposed library and arts center would be built on a portion of a 12-acre-plus lot on the northeast corner of La Madrid Drive and Plum Canyon Road, property that is currently outside city limits. The library would be the fourth branch in the city’s system, adding onto existing libraries in Old Town Newhall, Canyon Country and Valencia.

An email request for comment to Intertex, the company whose signage is on the library site, was not returned.

City officials said homeowners will be contacted via a survey to determine the area’s interest in becoming part of Santa Clarita, and the city is expecting positive results.

The annexation would include existing homes branching off Golden Valley Road, between Dorothy Street and Plum Canyon Road, along with all existing home tracts along Plum Canyon, east of Golden Valley Road. Skyline Ranch is an under-construction community that straddles Plum Canyon Road and Sierra Highway. Skyline Ranch Road will connect the two existing roadways.

The Sand Canyon annexation covers homes along Vista Point Lane near Thompson Ranch Road.

City data estimates all three areas of annexation would add 11,874 residents to the city’s population once built-out with the largest population—3,660 residents—living in Skyline Ranch.

The city conducted a community Needs Assessment Survey in 2016 to garner the needs of the Saugus community, giving staff a better idea of what citizens needed and wanted.

Over 1,500 residents responded to the survey and 300 participated in community meetings.

Residents responded saying they would like the library to be conveniently located and include facilities for recreation, community meetings, events, visual and performing art, education, technology and school support, according to the city’s library website.

Respondents said the most important features are comfortable seating, a children’s library, a café, a quiet study area, more books, free Wi-Fi, a family events center and a place for fitness and exercise.