City Council to hold public hearing on Lyons/Dockweiler extension project

Santa Clarita is hosting a hearing about a new traffic route in Newhall for Dockweiler Drive, according to the City Council’s agenda.

The extension would connect Lyons Avenue to Dockweiler Drive with a new crossing at the railroad tracks. This would allow eastbound through traffic to go from Lyons to Highway 14 freeway, and also create another way into residential area of Dockweiler.

The proposed route would start at the end of Lyons Avenue and move to the edge of The Master’s University property, then route back to the connecting end of Dockweiler Drive.

The new road would be almost a half-mile long and be designated as a four-lane secondary highway per the city’s Joint Highway Plan. The project would also include the closure of the at-grade crossing on 13th Street with required street improvements.

Councilmembers will be taking public comments, as well as listening to staff reports and presentations on the final EIR for the project.

Part of the city’s current General Plan, the extension was identified as one of the key transportation projects in the Newhall Specific plan.

Two impacts highlighted by the EIR as hard to mitigate were air quality and noise issues. Both of these impacts would require a Statement of Overriding Considerations, or SOC, to move forward.

The proposed air emissions would exceed the South Coast Air Quality Management districts threshold of significance. Noise caused from the construction would be considered potentially significant. Mitigation methods were included in the EIR though construction related noise impacts are considered unavoidable.

Once the EIR is approved by City Council, the next step will be to submit and application to the California Public Utilities Commision for possible improvements the the 13th Street rail crossing.