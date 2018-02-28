College of the Canyons to host 7th annual Easter service

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Crossroads Community Church is once again hosting its citywide Easter service at College of the Canyons’ Cougar Field for the seventh year.

This nondenominational Easter service is open to the public starting at 8 a.m., April 1 with a free continental breakfast and worship service will start at 9 a.m. Worship will be led by the Crossroads Worship team under leadership Greg Clark.

There will be events held on both Friday and Saturday evenings, as well to start the weekend off.

Friday will have a Good Friday service featuring worship music band Shane and Shane at 6:30 p.m. at the church.

Saturday the church will hold its “PrEaster” event from 5-8 p.m at the stadium. The event is open to the public and will feature bounce houses, field games, a concert, egg hunt and an outdoor movie. Families can also purchase a pizza dinner. No charge is need to attend.

“Last year, this was one of the biggest highlights of our church as we opened up our doors to the Valley.” said Senior Pastor, Todd Smith. “We invite everyone from the curios to the convinced to celebrate with us outdoors on the field inside this great stadium.”

Easter 2018 is a free weekend event that is open to the entire community of Santa Clarita. The outdoor service is a family-style service. There will be special parking for elderly and handicapped with shuttle service onto the field. Information about the event can be seen at www.easteratcoc.org, or by calling the church office at (661)755-9502.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a press release by Crossroad Community Church.