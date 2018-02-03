Cowboy Festival tickets to go on sale Monday

Source: City of Santa Clarita
2018 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers free general admission and ticketed shows
Tickets to special performances as part of the 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, presented by Heritage Sierra Medical Group, will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets to these events, which begin on Thursday, April 19, will be available to purchase by visiting CowboyFestival.org/schedule.
General admission to the main Cowboy Festival events, on April 21 and 22, at the historic William S. Hart Park will be free. General admission includes access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors, activities such as archery, knife throwing and mechanical bull riding, and a full schedule of entertaining performances.
Five venues in and around Old Town Newhall will host additional ticketed events. Access to a variety of events will be available through the Friends of the Festival tickets and VIP Packages. The full lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities is below.
24242 Main Street
- Hot Club of Cowtown: Friday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m., $30
- Waddie Mitchell: Saturday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m., $20
- Honey County: Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m., $20
- Wylie and the Wild West: Sunday, April 22 at 2:00 p.m., $30
24266 Main Street
- Solo Flight Swing: Friday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m., $20
- Savannah Burrows: Saturday, April 21 at 2:00 p.m., $20
- Detroit Sportsmen’s Congress: Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m., $20
24151 Newhall Avenue
- Jon Chandler at Hart Mansion: Friday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m., $80
5164 E. Telegraph Road (Hwy. 126), Piru, CA 93040
- Rancho Camulos with Dave Stamey (concert and lunch): Friday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m., $55
Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park
- 25th Anniversary Gala: Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m., $75
Additional Ticketed Events
- SCV Film Ranch Tour: Thursday, April 19 from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., $60
- Hollywood Western Film Tour: Friday, April 20 from 12:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., $60
- Santa Clarita Valley Historical Bus Tour: Sunday, April 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., $50
For more details about the 2018 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org