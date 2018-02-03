Cowboy Festival tickets to go on sale Monday

By News Release

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Source: City of Santa Clarita

2018 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival offers free general admission and ticketed shows

Tickets to special performances as part of the 25th Annual Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, presented by Heritage Sierra Medical Group, will go on sale to the public on Monday, February 5, at 10:00 a.m. Tickets to these events, which begin on Thursday, April 19, will be available to purchase by visiting CowboyFestival.org/schedule.

General admission to the main Cowboy Festival events, on April 21 and 22, at the historic William S. Hart Park will be free. General admission includes access to a variety of cowboy cuisine and western wear vendors, activities such as archery, knife throwing and mechanical bull riding, and a full schedule of entertaining performances.

Five venues in and around Old Town Newhall will host additional ticketed events. Access to a variety of events will be available through the Friends of the Festival tickets and VIP Packages. The full lineup of ticketed performances and opportunities is below.

Canyon Theatre Guild

24242 Main Street

The MAIN

24266 Main Street

Hart Mansion

24151 Newhall Avenue

Jon Chandler at Hart Mansion : Friday, April 20 at 8:00 p.m., $80

Rancho Camulos Museum

5164 E. Telegraph Road (Hwy. 126), Piru, CA 93040

Rancho Camulos with Dave Stamey (concert and lunch): Friday, April 20 at 11:00 a.m., $55

Hart Hall, William S. Hart Park

25 th Anniversary Gala : Saturday, April 21 at 8:00 p.m., $75

Additional Ticketed Events

For more details about the 2018 Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival, please visit CowboyFestival.org