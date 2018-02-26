Deputies investigate crash in Valencia, near Bridgeport Marketplace

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are on scene investigating a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in Valencia.
The driver apparently had a medical emergency around noon, according to witnesses, who noticed a man driving a F-150 erratically before striking a pole and then a wall near the Walgreens at Bridgeport Marketplace. The initial crash was reported to fire officials as taking place near the intersection of Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway at approximately 12:05 p.m.
Fire officials were on scene as of 12:07 p.m., and the man was transported to nearby Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital.
The man’s condition is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported.