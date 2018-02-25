Deputies investigate theft at Valencia mall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies responded to a report of a theft Sunday evening at a watch and jewelry store in Santa Clarita, officials said.

Two men reportedly entered the Fast Fix Jewelry Watch Repairs store in the Valencia mall, “used a hammer to smash the case, fought with the store clerk and got out,” according to Lieutenant Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The two men are still at large, and were last seen leaving the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall in a black dodge charger.

Sheriff’s officials noted the men stole inventory from the store but declined to mention how much.