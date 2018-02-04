Elementary school musician top honoree amongst older peers

By News Release

Last update: 8 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A sixth grade student from Castaic Elementary School was chosen last week as the concertmaster for the Southern California Middle School Honor Orchestra, according to a press release.

Sophie Bell, 11, was chosen out of 1600 middle school students in the Southern California area and was the only elementary school student selected.

The concertmaster is the second most significant person in the orchestra, behind the conductor, and is required to be the highest skilled musician on the section.

The Honor Orchestra performed four pieces at the Musco Center for the Arts at Chapman University on Jan. 28.

Among the pieces performed, was a debut written by celebrated conductor Michael Danielson with a solo part performed by Bell.

“It is exciting that the arts and music are still alive in our SCV neighborhood and our very own students are making a name for our community competing with such high esteem and honors at the state level,” said the press release.