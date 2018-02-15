Five out-of-towners arrested in car-checking incident

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Five out-of-towers – two men, three women – were arrested in the early hours of the morning Thursday on suspicion of grand theft auto, mail theft and drug possession, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Thursday.

Shortly after 2:35 a.m., deputies received word of people checking car doors in the area of Milestone Street and Incline Lane.

Deputies in several SCV Sheriff Station cruisers descended on the area north of Copper Hill Drive between Haskell Canyon Road and Seco Canyon Road.

Helicopters also responded to the area, according to one woman called The Signal to report the noise heard in the area.

“The initial call came in as suspicious activity near Milestone,” Miller said. “A citizen said she saw a female checking cars to see if there were any unlocked cars.”

The five people arrested were identified only as residing in San Fernando and Long Beach.

“None were from around here,” Miller said.

More information is expected to be released later this morning.

