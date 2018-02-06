Haz Mat crews called to Castaic for smoking hydraulic fluid

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Los Angeles County Fire Department crews prepare to analyze a situation near Industry Drive and Commerce Center Drive in Castaic on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

Firefighters specially trained to deal with hazardous materials responded to a situation outside a business in Castaic Tuesday.

The incident was first reported at 2:14 p.m. when the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called about a smoking drum outside a business on the 28100 block of Industry Drive at Commerce Center Drive.

“This was for a 55-gallon drum of smoking aircraft hydraulic fluid,” Fire Specialist Randall Wright told The Signal.

Members of the fire department’s HazMat 150 task force were dispatched to the call.

Los Angeles County Fire Department's HazMat 150 task force prepares to analyze a situation near Industry Drive and Commerce Center Drive in Castaic on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018. Austin Dave/The Signal

When the HazMat task force arrived at ITT Aerospace Controls on Industry Drive, they found the smoking drum.

The team then notified members of its affiliated Health HazMat unit to join them at the scene, Wright said.

While it is the primary job of the HazMat team to render the incident safe, it is the job of the Health HazMat team to ascertain if any further steps are required to ensure the health and safety of others.

About the author

Jim Holt and Austin Dave

