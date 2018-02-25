Heritage Park hosts second annual Purim Carnival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The sound of music, laughter, children playing and families talking was the environment of the second annual Purim Carnival at Heritage Park in Valencia.

Three local temples and synagogues in the Santa Clarita Valley came together to celebrate the Jewish holiday of Purim.

“Purim celebrates Jewish victory over an almost massacre in the Persian empire 2500 years ago,” said Rabbi Mark Blazer. “This holiday has been an annual holiday, celebrating that survival, but also the ongoing Jewish survival in other times, and other places.”

At the carnival, children had the opportunity to get their faces painted, hair spray painted, and to do arts and crafts with their families.

“Its meant to be a day of fun…for people to have the chance to have a good time,” Blazer said.

Children and adults alike, dressed up in costumes to celebrate during the carnival.

“Costumes are supposed to be for people of all ages,” explained Blazer. “It’s definitely a holiday to celebrate.”

In addition, the carnival had a rock wall, bounce houses, and a large barbeque where families could come together and celebrate the holiday.

The actual Purim holiday lasts from Wednesday to Thursday night.