0 SHARES Share Tweet

Early Sunday morning, Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies cited seven juveniles for curfew violations after “six or seven calls regarding kids turning off (the) power circuit breaker to people’s homes,” according to Lieutenant Mohrhoff.

The calls began coming in around 3 a.m., and deputies were able to catch all seven juveniles at 5 a.m.

The juveniles allegedly were pranking people’s houses in Valencia and Saugus.