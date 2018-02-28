Man accused of lewd acts with a child to stand trial

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After evidence was presented during a day-long preliminary hearing, Jon Heely, former director of music publishing for Disney, was ordered to stand trial on charges of lewd acts with a child.

Prosecutors filed several charges against Jonathan Blake Heely, 58, of Santa Clarita, on Dec. 6 in connection with a child sexual abuse investigation.

His alleged crimes reportedly occurred more than 10 years ago, on June 19, 2006, according to court records.

On Wednesday, he appeared in San Fernando Superior Court for a preliminary hearing during which a judge decides if there’s enough evidence to merit a trial.

“Heely was held to answer as charged. Arraignment on the information on March 14 in San Fernando Department F,” Ricardo Santiago, spokesman for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

Heely was charged with one count of lewd acts with a child, and two counts of lewd acts with a child under 14 years of age, both crimes listed under section 288 of the California Penal Code.

Detectives with the Special Victims Unit said in December that allegations were brought to the Sheriff’s Department earlier in 2017, and the investigation resulted in three charges.

“We have no reasons to believe there are other victims out there,” said Sgt. Brian Hudson of the LASD Special Victims Unit said at the time. “However, if any one has any additional information out there, we would encourage them to contact the Special Victims Unit.”

Hudson also confirmed the alleged crimes were not connected in any way to Heely’s employment with Disney.

Heely is accused of sexually abusing two underage girls approximately a decade ago. He allegedly victimized the first girl when she was 15. According to the charges, he began abusing the second when she was about 11 years old and continued until she was 15.”

