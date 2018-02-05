Man who lived in wash found hanged there

By Jim Holt

A 38-year-old man who had reportedly been living, off and on, for years, in the Santa Clara River wash, was found dead in the wash in Newhall on Monday of an apparent suicide.

The body of the man, whose identity has not been released, was found by a tree late Monday afternoon, east of the intersection of Valle Del Oro and Costa Brava.

“We are waiting for the coroner,” Lt. Chuck Becerra of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station said shortly after 6 p.m. Monday, saying the death was believed to be a suicide. Medical examiners with the Coroner’s Office make the official determination of the suspected cause od death after an autopsy is conducted.

“He was located by family members,” Becerra said. “And, according to his family he’s been living in and out of the wash for years.”

Loss survivors are offered following advice, from suicide-prevention experts:

“Find a support group: You don’t have to cope with your loss alone. There are support groups specifically for those who have lost a loved one to suicide.

Do what feels right to you: Don’t feel pressured to talk right away. If you choose to discuss your loss, speaking can give your friends and family the opportunity to support you in an appropriate way.

Write: You may find it helpful to write your feelings or to write a letter to your lost loved one. This can be a safe place for you to express some of the things you were not able to say before the death.

Ask for help: Don’t be afraid to let your friends provide support to you, or to look for resources in your community such as therapists, co-workers, or family members.”

Schallert noted there’s always a ripple effect, and it’s important that the community tries to support so everyone can survive it and avoid “clusters” or someone who might try to imitate that action.

Mental Health and other resources for Santa Clarita Valley

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Resource Website

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Behavioral Health Free and Confidential MH Screening Website:

Mental Health America

Mental Health: It’s Part of All Our Lives 1-800- 789-2647

National Child Traumatic Stress Network

National Council for Community Behavioral Healthcare

National Institute for Mental Health

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800- 273-TALK

Reachout.com

SAMHSA Site for Coping with Disaster and Traumatic Events:

Santa Clarita City Mental Health Resource Page

SCV Youth Project (661) 257.YOUTH (9688)

Stop Bullying

SRD~Straightening Reins – equine therapy 661-803-1641

ACCESS (DMH Mental Health Hotline) (800)-854- 7771

Asian Pacific Counseling & Treatment Center (818) 267-1100

Child & Family Center, Santa Clarita (Children, Youth and Adults) (661) 259-9439

Child and Family Guidance Center – Northridge (818) 993-9311

College of the Canyons Student Health & Wellness Center (661)-362- 3259

The Center currently helps over 750 children and their families each week. For more information, contact the Center at 661-259-9439 or visit www.childfamilycenter.org.

To learn more about emotional health and how to get help or support a loved one, visit jedfoundation.org/help.