Newborns at Henry Mayo receiving red hats for Heart Month

The American Heart Association will be donating red hats made by volunteers to babies born in February at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital to celebrate Heart Month.

AHA’s Little Hats, Big Hearts program, is providing over 4,000 little red hats to newborn babies across 15 hospitals, including Henry Mayo, in LA County.The goal is to raise awareness of heart disease, the number one killer of Americans, and congenital heart defects, the most common type of birth defect in the country.

“The program is really about healthy moms and healthy babies,” said Katy Ciempa, Vice President of Development for the AHA. “The American Heart Association wants babies to be healthy from the moment they take their first breath. We are here to create awareness and support the community by providing access to education on how to live a heart healthy life.”

As part of the collaborative program sponsored locally by Union Bank, newborn babies in more than 660 hospitals in 40 states across the country will receive hats.

“We have been sponsoring AHA for over 30 years,” said Oscar Dominguez, Vice President of Union Bank. “With the Little Hats, Big Hearts program, we want to give back to our community and stay involved locally. Union Bank is very happy to be a part of the program.”

For more information on the program, visit the American Heart Association’s website or follow Little Hats, Big Hearts in LA with #LittleHatsLA.