‘A Night of Expression’ to share lessons about Teen Dating Violence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

In recognition of Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, the Child and Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program is hosting a mixed-media art exhibit showcasing the talent of community members about the topic.

Titled “A Night of Expression,” the Feb. 23 event will include art submissions in film, photography and illustration/painting that depict the reality of teen dating violence among youth and bring awareness to the issue.

“We hope they gain an awareness and an empowerment that comes through working with this topic,” Youth Prevention Specialist and DV Advocate Leah Parker said. “That way, they’re able to realize they don’t necessarily have to speak, but can have a voice through art and can bring an awareness through their talents.”

The art exhibition will be comprised of submissions from those in the community and prizes, like monetary awards and scholarships, will be awarded to the top artists of the night.

“We have kind of opened up to the community, but we’re asking for mostly teens and young adults which are college-aged,” Parker said.

Entries in the three categories—film, photography and illustration/painting—must be submitted to the Child and Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program by Feb. 16.

Entries must also include a brief description to display alongside the artwork along with the name of the artist and the title of the work. Artists are also welcome to sell their artwork.

Those at the Child and Family Center’s Domestic Violence Program hope A Night of Expression helps teens understand that they can unify their schools and their community through their talents and artwork.

“Getting the word out through art and getting the teens involved in high school allows them to have that peer-to-peer support,” Parker said. “They can know, ‘I can be the change in my school, I can allow my artwork and talents to do the talking about this topic.'”

The event will also help young adults understand what teen dating violence is and what it looks like.

A Night of Expression will be held Feb. 23 at the Savia Center, located at 23780 Newhall Avenue, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. For more information on submissions to the event, click here. (dvc-scv.com/tdvam-submission-guidelines)

ccox@signalscv.com

661-287-5575

On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_