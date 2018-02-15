Phone call sparks brief “soft lockdown” at Saugus High School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Saugus High School was placed on “soft lockdown” Thursday morning after school officials received a phone call that “concerned” them, school and law enforcement sources confirmed.

The incident was cleared by about 11:15 a.m. with no injuries or arrests, per sheriff’s officials, who indicated the effort was a precautionary measure. A soft lockdown is a precaution taken by the school to keep students inside the school.

The nature, scope and details about what prompted the precautionary measure were not immediately shared by first responders.

However, Sheriff’s Station officials noted that there tends to be heightened awareness and sensitivity to concerns involving school security in the aftermath of an incident like the fatal school shooting in Florida on Wednesday, in which 17 people confirmed dead.

Multiple units were on scene within minutes of the call to secure the campus.

A receptionist at the school confirmed for The Signal that the school was under “soft lockdown,” adding “it’s nothing on campus.”

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station surrounded the school in 10 cruisers – eight seen parked near the school’s front office and two on a nearby street.

Teachers at the school were advised in an email obtained by The Signal: “Please keep students inside of your classrooms until further notice.

There is no real threat at this time, but we received a concerning phone call , and are in the process of making sure the area o campus is clear.

We will provide more information as soon as it is available.

Thank you.”

