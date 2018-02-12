Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry to host a free day of dentistry

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Looking to continue a tradition that’s provided more than $1 million in free dental care over the years, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry is donating another Free Day of Dentistry this Friday.

Since opening their doors for business in 1998, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry and the Smuddes also have given back to a variety of causes, such as the Boy Scouts of America, the William S. Hart Union High School District, the American Cancer Society and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, to name a few.

“Dr. Allen Smudde is excited to offer his skills to those who are in need in the Santa Clarita Valley who have no access to dental care,” said Justin Zepeda, marketing director for the family-run practice. “So many people are not fortunate enough to be able to afford dental care. So my team wants to take care of their dental needs on Friday.”

In the past, the Smuddes have donated an estimated value of more than $30,000 in just one day of free dentistry to those less fortunate.

With a rising number of Americans lacking the ability to receive dental care, the Smuddes feel this is a great way to address many health problems, improve the oral health of those in need and serve the Santa Clarita Valley, according to Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry officials.

The event will take place on Friday, February 16, from 8 a.m. to noon at Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry, which is located at 27450 Tourney Road, Suite 250 in Valencia.

Anyone who is over the age of 18 and in need of quality dental care or who otherwise cannot afford it is invited to the day of free dentistry. During the event, Santa Clarita Advanced Dentistry is limited to one Filling, one extraction, or one cleaning per person, according to organizers.

The event helps those interested on a first-come, first-served basis. Organizers also cautioned that the popularity of the event has created long wait lines in the past, so those interested are encouraged to arrive early.

“We are excited to help those in need,” Dr. Allen Smudde said in a statement, “who otherwise wouldn’t be able to get a filling, cleaning or to have a painful tooth taken care of.”