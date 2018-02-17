Santa Clarita Dodger Day tickets are on sale

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The 41st annual City of Santa Clarita Dodger Day is returning and the City Council is inviting residents to purchase tickets for the game.

The reigning National League Champion Los Angeles Dodgers host the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium May 12.

Tickets for the game can be purchased for as low as $25 dollars per person online on the Dodger Day website. A portion of each ticket purchased through the Dodger Day website will be donated back to local nonprofits and schools. Attendees will be able to specify which charity or school they want to support during their registration.

Youth organizations that sell 25 or more tickets will line-up on the warning track before the game to be featured on DodgerVision.

Prior to facing the Reds, the Dodgers will hold their annual Alumni Game, where two teams of Dodger legends will take the field to show off their skills. Fans in attendance will also receive a special Los Angeles Dodgers 60th Anniversary Cap, while supplies last.

“Dodger Day is a time-honored Santa Clarita tradition and a great way to enjoy a game with your neighbors,” said Patrick Downing, Arts and Events Supervisor for the city of Santa Clarita.

“In addition to a day of fun at the ballpark, Dodger Day is also a way to support our schools and nonprofits,” he said.

Ticket prices range from $25 for Preferred Reserve seats to $75 for Loge Box MVP seats. Fans will also be able to purchase tickets in the Coca-Cola Right Field Pavilion, which includes unlimited Dodger Dogs, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, Coke products and water.

A limited amount of tickets are available in each seating tier. Each school and nonprofit group that sells more than 10 tickets will receive a rebate.

For more information about Dodger Day, visit the event’s website or contact Patrick Downing at (661) 250-3783.

The above information was provided to The Signal via a news release from the city of Santa Clarita’s communications office.