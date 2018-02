0 SHARES Share Tweet

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter Sunday and is mostly observed by Catholics although many other Christians observe it to.

The practice includes wearing ashes on the head to symbolize the dust that God made people with in The Bible.

A priest often speaks the words, “Remember that you are dust, and to dust you shall return,” as he applies the ashes to one’s forehead. Ash Wednesday is also the first day of Lent.