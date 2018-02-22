UPDATE: Lockdown lifted at SCVi in Castaic

63 SHARES Share Tweet

Adds comment from student on campus; status of lockdown; status of suspect

A lockdown at a Castaic charter school has been lifted around 12:10 p.m. Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

A Sheriff’s Station tweet noted the following shortly after the lockdown was lifted: “ADVISORY: SCV Sheriff’s deputies have detained a 15-year-old student in connection with the SCVi Charter School incident.”

Deputies were dispatched to the Santa Clarita Valley International School in Castaic on Thursday and placed the charter school in lockdown mode around 9:30 a.m.

“We have deputies responding to the school,” Sgt. Wayne Waterman of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal at 10 a.m. Thursday.

A statement issued by SCVi school officials Thursday shortly after parents were notified reads:

“The SCVi leadership team has locked down the site because of an unconfirmed threat we received this morning.

“The Sheriff’s Department was immediately notified and deputies are at SCVi. We will provide more information as we receive it. If you have not already brought your child to site this morning, please keep them home until the lockdown is lifted.

“After consulting with authorities, we are not able to release learners until deputies give us the green light. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience.”

When asked about the threat during the lockdown, one school official told The Signal: “I’m not allowed to say what kind of threat, yet,” citing security concerns.

The SCVi school, on Hasley Canyon Road in Castaic, was surrounded by sheriff’s vehicles, according to an eighth-grade student who contacted The Signal from inside one of the locked down classrooms.

“We were in class and then the teacher came in at about 9:30 (a.m.) and said ‘Don’t freak out but there’s a lockdown.’ Since then, we’ve been stuck in the classroom.”

Between 20 and 30 students were in the caller’s classroom, many watching the buildup of law enforcement, parents and media vehicles seen from classroom windows.

Some of the students continued working while some were distracted by the police presence, according to the student caller, almost all have been in touch with parents calling on cell phones concerned for their well-being.

More details are expected to be disclosed as authorities continue to deal with the situation.

This the second time in 24 hours, threats received by school officials in the Santa Clarita Valley have prompted a response by deputies over safety concerns.

Deputies were called to Arroyo Seco Junior High School on Wednesday in response to reports of a student having threatened another student.

No one was detained in that incident.

