Suspected drug runner arrested, 20 kilos of cocaine seized

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a trucker on suspicion of transporting narcotics for sale, after they seized about 20 kilograms of cocaine during an enforcement stop of a big rig Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, about 10:20 p.m., CHP officers stopped a commercial vehicle near Lyons Avenue, as it was travelling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5, on northbound I-5 freeway at Lyons Avenue.

“Upon further investigation, it was determined the driver was transporting approximately 20 kilograms (at least 44 pounds) of cocaine to northern California,” according to the report prepared by CHP officers.

The drive, described by arresting officers as in his late 40s, was arrested on suspicion of transporting narcotics for sale and booked on $500,000 bail.

