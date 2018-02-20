Teacher Tribute Event to honor valley’s finest

More than 50 teachers from elementary, middle and high schools throughout the Santa Clarita Valley will be honored for their work and dedication during the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s annual Teacher Tribute Event.
Teachers from all five local school districts will be honored at the April 24 event for their outstanding service and contributions in the classroom, and their roles in promoting excellence in public education.
“Each school district does their own selection process, but with the overall theme in mind that these are the top teachers,” said Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation. “These are teachers that demonstrate leadership and commitment to grow professionally and help other teachers to grow, and inspire other students and teachers to achieve excellence.”
Honorees are also recognized for their displays exemplary professionalism, creation of effective student learning environments, engagement and support of student learning and passion to help all children.
“They’re essentially the teacher of the year for their school,” Hartmann said. “Each district keeps those general themes in mind and all with the goal of promoting excellence in public education.”
This year, the Teacher Tribute event will be at a new venue, The Canyon Club, located at the Valencia Town Center.
“We’re excited about in the new venue and the new space, it changes the dynamics a bit. It fits perfect with our theme which is Celebrating Our Educational Rock Stars,” Hartmann said. “I think it’s one of the first community events that have been held in the space so we’re excited to help introduce them to the educators in the valley.”
Teacher honorees will also receive a special themed plaque and a swag bag full of goodies from vendors and local businesses.
The SCV Education Foundation Teacher Tribute event will be held April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at The Canyon Club, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd #1351.
2018 SCV Education Foundation Teacher Tribute Honorees
Castaic Union School District:
- Castaic Elementary – Lan Giang
- Castaic Middle – Beth Holen
- Live Oak Elementary – Kerry Summers
- Northlake Hills – Beth Chamberlin
Newhall School District:
- McGrath Elementary – George Chavez II
- Meadows Elementary – Kathy Hale
- Newhall Elementary – Connie Russo
- Oak Hills Elementary – Terressa Parks
- Old Orchard Elementary – Guisla Morales
- Peachland Elementary – Catherine Ethington
- Pico Canyon Elementary – Molly Cop
- Stevenson Ranch Elementary – Katherine Harman
- Valencia Valley Elementary – Cynthia Monjoy
- Wiley Canyon Elementary – Lillian Kemple
Saugus Union School District:
- Bridgeport Elementary – Kim Baljet
- Cedarcreek Elementary – Tori Watson
- Emblem Academy – Tiffany Desmond
- Charles Helmers Elementary – Amy Alexander
- Highlands Elementary – Jill Benz
- James Foster Elementary – Melissa Marcucilli
- Mountainview Elementary – Kelley Orlando
- North Park Elementary – Erin Wiseman
- Plum Canyon Elementary – Amy King
- Rio Vista Elementary – Cecilia Lorett
- Rosedell Elementary – Donna Lynch
- Santa Clarita Elementary – Rachel Perez
- Skyblue Mesa Elementary – Karen Bowcott
- Tesoro del Valle Elementary – Roberta Javier
- West Creek Academy – Jennifer Ramos
Sulphur Springs Union School District:
- Canyon Springs Community – Lynette Vermeulen
- Fair Oaks Ranch Community – Alison Bertola
- Golden Oak Community – Teri Bosh
- Leona Cox Community – Hayley Perez
- Mint Canyon Community – Jennifer Borges
- Mitchell Community – Barbara Lewin
- Pinetree Community – Donna Burkman
- Sulphur Springs Community – Beatriz Vargas
- Valley View Community – Laura Hawkins
William S. Hart Union High School District:
- Academy of the Canyons – Michele Siner
- Arroyo Seco Junior High – Jessica Meraz
- Bowman High – Ravinder Athwal
- Canyon High – Mary Purdy
- Golden Valley High – Jamie Foderaro
- La Mesa Junior High – Jessica Dabbeekah
- Learning Post – Denise Baker
- Placerita Junior High – Monica Ludow
- Rancho Pico Junior High – Carine Clewis
- Rio Norte Junior High – Matthew Sheridan
- Saugus High – Monica Lunde
- Sequoia Charter – Teri Rodriquez
- Sierra Vista Junior High – Stephanie Caneday
- Valencia High – Brenda Monteleone
- West Ranch High – Linda Cox
ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_