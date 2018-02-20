Teacher Tribute Event to honor valley’s finest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

More than 50 teachers from elementary, middle and high schools throughout the Santa Clarita Valley will be honored for their work and dedication during the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation’s annual Teacher Tribute Event.

Teachers from all five local school districts will be honored at the April 24 event for their outstanding service and contributions in the classroom, and their roles in promoting excellence in public education.

“Each school district does their own selection process, but with the overall theme in mind that these are the top teachers,” said Jackie Hartmann, executive director of the SCV Education Foundation. “These are teachers that demonstrate leadership and commitment to grow professionally and help other teachers to grow, and inspire other students and teachers to achieve excellence.”

Honorees are also recognized for their displays exemplary professionalism, creation of effective student learning environments, engagement and support of student learning and passion to help all children.

“They’re essentially the teacher of the year for their school,” Hartmann said. “Each district keeps those general themes in mind and all with the goal of promoting excellence in public education.”

This year, the Teacher Tribute event will be at a new venue, The Canyon Club, located at the Valencia Town Center.

“We’re excited about in the new venue and the new space, it changes the dynamics a bit. It fits perfect with our theme which is Celebrating Our Educational Rock Stars,” Hartmann said. “I think it’s one of the first community events that have been held in the space so we’re excited to help introduce them to the educators in the valley.”

Teacher honorees will also receive a special themed plaque and a swag bag full of goodies from vendors and local businesses.

The SCV Education Foundation Teacher Tribute event will be held April 24 at 6:30 p.m. at The Canyon Club, located at 24201 Valencia Blvd #1351.

2018 SCV Education Foundation Teacher Tribute Honorees

Castaic Union School District:

Castaic Elementary – Lan Giang

Castaic Middle – Beth Holen

Live Oak Elementary – Kerry Summers

Northlake Hills – Beth Chamberlin

Newhall School District:

McGrath Elementary – George Chavez II

Meadows Elementary – Kathy Hale

Newhall Elementary – Connie Russo

Oak Hills Elementary – Terressa Parks

Old Orchard Elementary – Guisla Morales

Peachland Elementary – Catherine Ethington

Pico Canyon Elementary – Molly Cop

Stevenson Ranch Elementary – Katherine Harman

Valencia Valley Elementary – Cynthia Monjoy

Wiley Canyon Elementary – Lillian Kemple

Saugus Union School District:

Bridgeport Elementary – Kim Baljet

Cedarcreek Elementary – Tori Watson

Emblem Academy – Tiffany Desmond

Charles Helmers Elementary – Amy Alexander

Highlands Elementary – Jill Benz

James Foster Elementary – Melissa Marcucilli

Mountainview Elementary – Kelley Orlando

North Park Elementary – Erin Wiseman

Plum Canyon Elementary – Amy King

Rio Vista Elementary – Cecilia Lorett

Rosedell Elementary – Donna Lynch

Santa Clarita Elementary – Rachel Perez

Skyblue Mesa Elementary – Karen Bowcott

Tesoro del Valle Elementary – Roberta Javier

West Creek Academy – Jennifer Ramos

Sulphur Springs Union School District:

Canyon Springs Community – Lynette Vermeulen

Fair Oaks Ranch Community – Alison Bertola

Golden Oak Community – Teri Bosh

Leona Cox Community – Hayley Perez

Mint Canyon Community – Jennifer Borges

Mitchell Community – Barbara Lewin

Pinetree Community – Donna Burkman

Sulphur Springs Community – Beatriz Vargas

Valley View Community – Laura Hawkins

William S. Hart Union High School District:

Academy of the Canyons – Michele Siner

Arroyo Seco Junior High – Jessica Meraz

Bowman High – Ravinder Athwal

Canyon High – Mary Purdy

Golden Valley High – Jamie Foderaro

La Mesa Junior High – Jessica Dabbeekah

Learning Post – Denise Baker

Placerita Junior High – Monica Ludow

Rancho Pico Junior High – Carine Clewis

Rio Norte Junior High – Matthew Sheridan

Saugus High – Monica Lunde

Sequoia Charter – Teri Rodriquez

Sierra Vista Junior High – Stephanie Caneday

Valencia High – Brenda Monteleone

West Ranch High – Linda Cox

