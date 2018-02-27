Tesoro students collect cookies, brownies for first responders

0 SHARES Share Tweet

To thank first responders throughout the Santa Clarita Valley, students at Tesoro del Valle Elementary School collected sweet treats for the area’s police stations, fire departments and hospitals.

Throughout the month of February, the school’s Student Council led a schoolwide brownie and cookie drive to collect donations for the first-responders.

“Notices and posters were posted all over the campus and message was sent electronically to the PTA and our parent population,” fifth grade teacher Eric Greenfield said. “I think almost every sixth-grade student brought in a box, as well as many students from kindergarten through fifth grade. Large collection boxes were set up in the office, which always seemed to be full.”

Tesoro’s Student Council then prepared trays of the store-bought cookies and brownies to be distributed to various locations throughout the Santa Clarita Valley on Wednesdays and Fridays after school.

“Those ‘Cookies for Courage’ and ‘Brownies for the Brave’ were then delivered by various staff members to police stations, fire departments and hospitals around Santa Clarita as a symbol of appreciation for their work,” fifth-grade teacher Lisa Craigie said.

The month-long cookie and brownie drive encouraged the student council members to act as role models not only at Tesoro, but in the larger community.

“Showing leadership and caring for others is just part of the curriculum here at school,” Greenfield said. “We often talk about ways we can help our students in and out of the classroom and why giving back to our community is so important. Helping others makes us all feel good.”

This year the Student Council also collected Halloween candy for troops through Operation Gratitude and made Valentines for every student in school.

“We take care of others and we appreciate those that take care of us and our community, our parents, our teachers and our first responders,” Craigie said.

