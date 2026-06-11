Whitesides introduces bipartisan bill on disaster readiness 

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, and Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Hesperia, have introduced the Disaster Ready Infrastructure Act, legislation that would require state departments of transportation and metropolitan planning organizations to identify roads, bridges, and other transportation assets that are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters, as well as those that are essential to emergency operations when disasters occur.

These reports will be passed on to local governments and emergency response agencies to improve their ability to prepare for extreme weather events, said a news release from Whitesides’ office.

Whitesides and Obernolte were joined by Rep. Joe Neguse, D-Colorado, as an original cosponsor. The legislation has also been endorsed by the Antelope Valley Transit Authority.

“As we prepare for natural disasters, it is imperative that we understand what infrastructure is most at risk, and what transportation pathways we rely on to connect affected areas with evacuation routes, hospitals, and supply chains,” Whitesides said in the release. “That’s why I introduced the Disaster Ready Infrastructure Act, which requires state-level transportation and planning organizations to report on which roads, bridges, and tunnels need to be kept operational during a crisis, and which ones may fail. By identifying key transportation infrastructure, we can give local planners the information they need to better prepare for – and respond to – natural disasters.”

“Communities across California, including in my district, understand how quickly wildfires, landslides, and severe weather can damage roads, close evacuation routes, and limit access for first responders,” Obernolte said in the release. “The Disaster Ready Infrastructure Act will help state and local officials identify the roads, bridges, and transportation assets most at risk. Our communities can use this analysis to better prepare before disasters strike.”

Currently, there are no federal requirements to identify what infrastructure is most at risk during a natural disaster, nor which ones are essential to keep operational, the release said. Most existing legislation focuses on reactive changes, instead of requiring proactive vulnerability mapping as a mandatory planning step. As a result, local governments do not have the information that they can use proactively when building or improving upon existing transportation pathways, according to the release

Specifically, the Disaster Ready Infrastructure Act instructs state organizations to identify:

• Which transportation facilities in a given area are most vulnerable to frequently occurring natural disasters.

• Which facilities are most critical to keep operational during or immediately after a disaster.

• What improvement projects and funding are necessary to ensure those critical facilities stay operational.