Three hurt, wires down, after truck hits pole near COC

By Jim Holt

Last update: 22 mins ago

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a pole on Sierra Highway, near College of the Canyons’ Canyon Country campus.

The single-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a blue truck hit a utility pole on the 17000 block of W. Sierra Highway, sending electrical wires down on three vehicles, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“This was a traffic collision requiring (advanced life support),” the Fire Department spokesman said. “The initial call came in from COC saying a blue truck went into a light post.”

Lane closures still in effect on Sierra Hwy, near COC Cyn Country campus due to traffic collision that occurred around 7:30 a.m. @SCE on scene repairing power lines. If coming from Soledad, take Sand Canyon or Vasquez Canyon. @canyons Campus is open. pic.twitter.com/QdwvdSmehF — SCV Sheriff (@SCVSHERIFF) February 6, 2018

“We had three patients go to Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital,” he said, noting the paramedics left the scene with the injured people at 7:59 a.m.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the crash and stopped traffic on Sierra Highway while paramedics treated the injured.

Work crews from Southern California Edison began making the necessary repairs about 9:30 a.m.

