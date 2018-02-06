Three hurt, wires down, after truck hits pole near COC

By Jim Holt

A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Three people were injured and taken to the hospital Tuesday morning after a truck crashed into a pole on Sierra Highway, near College of the Canyons’ Canyon Country campus.

The single-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when a blue truck hit a utility pole on the 17000 block of W. Sierra Highway, sending electrical wires down on three vehicles, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.

“This was a traffic collision requiring (advanced life support),” the Fire Department spokesman said. “The initial call came in from COC saying a blue truck went into a light post.”

 

“We had three patients go to Henry Mayo (Newhall) Hospital,” he said, noting the paramedics left the scene with the injured people at 7:59 a.m.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station also responded to the crash and stopped traffic on Sierra Highway while paramedics treated the injured.

Work crews from Southern California Edison began making the necessary repairs about 9:30 a.m.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

