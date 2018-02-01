More than two dozen suspected speeders cited

By Jim Holt

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita sheriff’s deputies continue to crack down on motorists speeding on surface streets — one violator clocked at 93 miles per hour — recently handing out 26 citations.

Last week, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station issued over 26 citations for unsafe speed on Soledad Canyon Road, between Valley Center Drive and Camp Plenty Road, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station said.

“Night-time speed enforcement efforts continue,” she told The Signal on Thursday.

Traffic deputies have been conducting enforcement throughout the city.

On Wednesday night, a motor deputy cited two teen motorists on Soledad Canyon Road, she said.

“A 17-year-old was cited for going 93 miles per hour, and a 16-year-old was cited for 83 miles per hour,” Miller said.

Reflecting on the two teens cited for speeding, Sgt. Scott Shoemaker, who heads the station’s Traffic Section said: “For vehicles travelling at those speeds — there will not be a good outcome if the car crashes. It’s almost guaranteed there will be traumatic injuries incurred, or death,” he said. “The area where the two teens were cited yesterday was almost in the same area where the young people tragically lost their lives in a traffic collision several years ago.”

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt