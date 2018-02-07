Valencia Wine Company to close after 15 years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Valencia Wine Company will close this week, leaving a high-profile vacancy along Town Center Drive.

In a Facebook post, Valencia Town Center is promoting a Friday night concert featuring PULP and The Snareheads as its finale. The show will run from 9 p.m. until closing.

“After 15 years of outstanding memories, Valencia Wine Company is closing its doors. Come show support one last time as PULP and the Snareheads perform together so we can all create one last amazing memory!” the Facebook post reads.

The Facebook post also encouraged patrons to “take a bottle of wine home with you at 40% OFF.”

The Valencia Wine Company is located at 24300 Town Center Dr., near several other spots for food and drink including BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, The Cheesecake Factory, Larsen’s Steakhouse and the newly opened Dudes Brewing Company.