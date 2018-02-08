WANTED: Owner of two lost pit bull pups

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are trying to find a home for two lost pit bull pups.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station posted a photo of two pit bull pups on its Facebook page Thursday hoping someone recognized the pair

The notice reads: Do you recognize these dogs?

On Wednesday, a deputy on patrol “just picked up two lost pups on Soledad Canyon Road, near Flowerpark Drive in Canyon Country,” Shirley Miller, SCV Sheriff’s spokeswoman wrote on the post.

“She transported them in the back of her patrol car back to the station,” Miller wrote. “They appear to be in good condition, just really thirsty! Solares is giving them water.”

Anyone recognizing the lost dogs is urged to call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-255-1121.

