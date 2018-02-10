West Creek Academy holds benefit for first responders

By Georgia Rios

Families come together to make bracelets during the Matters of the Heart event at West Creek Academy. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

The room was filled with children laughing, coloring and placing small embroidered stars into plastic bags — all for the sake of charity.

For six years, West Creek Academy has had their Matters of the Heart Family Service Event, where families come together and donate their time for a charity that aims to help those in need.

Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization, was this year’s chosen charity. Team Rubicon is comprised of veterans and first responder volunteers from all across America, who provide disaster relief to those who have been affected by natural disasters.

“We like to show the kids that they can have an impact beyond their everyday lives… whether it’s around the country or around the world,” said Christina Littlefield, the chair of the Helping Hands Committee, to kick-off the event.

During the event, families made bracelets, cards and stars, for the military veterans and first responders of Team Rubicon.

Students color cards for Team Rubicon during the Matters of the Heart event at West Creek Academy. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

The stars themselves were very unique, each originating from a retired American flag.

“We only used the embroidered stars, so whether its a veteran or an active duty soldier, marine, or first responder, they can put their hand in their pocket and can feel the texture of the embroidered star,” said Littlefield.

Students place embroidered stars into bags for the Matters of the Heart event at West Creek Academy. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

“It’s a reminder that like the note says, they are not forgotten,” she said. “It’s teaching the kids that we remember not only the people out there, whether they are suffering or rescuing people in a disaster, we want to remember everybody across the board.”

Families come together to make bracelets during the Matters of the Heart event at West Creek Academy. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

In addition to the stars and cards, the children held a Penny War event that helped the group raise nearly $3000, which, organizers said, is being given to Team Rubicon.

“It’s important to for them to show gratitude to all of the first responders across the world,” said Sue Betts, principal of West Creek, “and how it’s going to impact our heroes and troops.”

Families come together to make bracelets during the Matters of the Heart event at West Creek Academy. Georgia Rios/ The Signal

