Hart basketball’s Dominguez nabs Foothill League Player of the Year honors

Diego Marquez

Signal Staff Writer

Hart boys basketball’s Whitten Dominguez was sitting in class when he received an envelope from the mayor that read “co-Foothill League Player of the Year.”

“I called my brother to let him know the news,” Dominguez said, “but he actually told me that I had won it outright. The letter that I had gotten from the mayor was from last year. The letter was a year late.” said Dominguez.

Recalling how he found out, Dominguez couldn’t help but laugh as he told the story of winning the POY award.

Capturing his second-straight Foothill League Player of the Year award on Tuesday after sharing last year’s award with Valencia’s Dexter Akanno as co-Players of the Year, Dominguez’s hard work finally paid off.

Winning a league title while leading the team in scoring, Dominguez was a prime candidate for the player of the year.

In the regular season finale and his last game with Hart, the Biola commit scored 20 points as he led the Indians to the outright Foothill League title capping his Foothill League career.

“It feels good. I was happy to share it last year with Dexter because we were old teammates, but this year I made it a goal of mine. I put it up on my wall that I was going to win Foothill League Player of the Year, this time outright,” said Dominguez.

First Team

Luca Robinson, Sr., Hart

Luke Bodeau, Sr., Saugus

Adrian McIntyre, So., Saugus

Dexter Akanno, Sr., Valencia

Andrew Austin, Jr., West Ranch

Austin Galuppo, Sr., West Ranch

Second Team

Micah McLaurin, Jr., Golden Valley

Colt Cangemi, Sr., Golden Valley

Tre Harrill, Sr., Hart

Dylan Spring, Sr., Saugus

Ben Grant, Sr., Valencia

Jayden Trower, Jr., Valencia

Honorable Mention

Junior Camacho, So., Canyon

J’Ahni Levias, So., Golden Valley

Caleb Waldeck, Sr., Hart

Camron Nale, So., Saugus

Joshua Assiff, Jr., Valencia

Deaken Stangl, Jr., West Ranch