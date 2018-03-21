Hart basketball’s Dominguez nabs Foothill League Player of the Year honors

Diego Marquez
Signal Staff Writer
Hart boys basketball’s Whitten Dominguez was sitting in class when he received an envelope from the mayor that read “co-Foothill League Player of the Year.”
“I called my brother to let him know the news,” Dominguez said, “but he actually told me that I had won it outright. The letter that I had gotten from the mayor was from last year. The letter was a year late.” said Dominguez.
Recalling how he found out, Dominguez couldn’t help but laugh as he told the story of winning the POY award.
Capturing his second-straight Foothill League Player of the Year award on Tuesday after sharing last year’s award with Valencia’s Dexter Akanno as co-Players of the Year, Dominguez’s hard work finally paid off.
Winning a league title while leading the team in scoring, Dominguez was a prime candidate for the player of the year.
In the regular season finale and his last game with Hart, the Biola commit scored 20 points as he led the Indians to the outright Foothill League title capping his Foothill League career.
“It feels good. I was happy to share it last year with Dexter because we were old teammates, but this year I made it a goal of mine. I put it up on my wall that I was going to win Foothill League Player of the Year, this time outright,” said Dominguez.
First Team
Luca Robinson, Sr., Hart
Luke Bodeau, Sr., Saugus
Adrian McIntyre, So., Saugus
Dexter Akanno, Sr., Valencia
Andrew Austin, Jr., West Ranch
Austin Galuppo, Sr., West Ranch
Second Team
Micah McLaurin, Jr., Golden Valley
Colt Cangemi, Sr., Golden Valley
Tre Harrill, Sr., Hart
Dylan Spring, Sr., Saugus
Ben Grant, Sr., Valencia
Jayden Trower, Jr., Valencia
Honorable Mention
Junior Camacho, So., Canyon
J’Ahni Levias, So., Golden Valley
Caleb Waldeck, Sr., Hart
Camron Nale, So., Saugus
Joshua Assiff, Jr., Valencia
Deaken Stangl, Jr., West Ranch