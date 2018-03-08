8-year-old girl reported missing from Pico Canyon Elementary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were alerted Wednesday to reports of an 8-year-old girl missing after she left Pico Canyon Elementary School on The Old Road.

Shortly after 4:10 p.m., the sheriff’s spokeswoman Shirley Miller shared details about the missing girl on a Facebook post.

“She was last seen this afternoon walking from Pico Canyon Elementary towards The Old Road.

“She is described as a female Hispanic, brown hair, brown eyes wearing a teal-colored shirt with a gold star on it.

She was carrying a colorful Pokémon backpack. If anyone sees her, please call 9-1-1 or 661-255-1121.”

