Agua Dulce homeowner investigated for allegedly assaulting county paver

A homeowner reportedly angry over street paving being done outside his Agua Dulce home allegedly assaulted a county road worker, and is now under investigation.

About 3:45 p.m. Thursday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a battery on Sierra Highway, just west of Le Chene French Cuisine restaurant and the Agua Dulce Nursery.

Paving done on near the intersection of Chrisco & Center streets allegedly prompted a confrontation between a homeowner and a Los Angeles County Department of Public Works employee.

Deputies responding to the call in at least half a dozen SCV Sheriff’s cars, descended on the suspect’s home.

“The individual was not arrested,” Lt. Leo Bauer, told The Signal on Friday, referring to the homeowner.

“A criminal report was taken, and now one resident is suspected of battery on a county worker,” he said, noting detectives are still investigating the complaint.

“If they feel it (complaint) is credible, then an arrest will be made,” he said.

“The information supplied by one witness is that he assaulted one of the county’s road workers,” Bauer said.

