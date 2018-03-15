Alleged felons sleeping in car with firearm arrested

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Missouri couple was arrested on suspicion of being convicted felons in possession of a loaded firearm after a deputy found them sleeping in a parked car.

About 5 a.m. Monday, a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station was checking on cars parked in the parking lot of Taco Bell on Bouquet Canyon Road and Valencia Boulevard, Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, said.

“The deputy just made contact with a female adult in parking lot and found out she had three warrants totaling $150,000 for her arrest,” she said.

“He (deputy) looked in the car and found a male and female sleeping in the car,” she said. “He knocked on the window and asked if everything was good.

The deputy learned that the man was on parole from Missouri. Inside the car, he found a loaded 9-millimeter semi-automatic handgun, Miller said.

The woman, 31, and a 28-year-old man, both of Columbia, Missouri, were arrested on suspicion of possessing a firearm as a convicted felon.

