Aviation investigators report plane hit terrain near power lines, killing four

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

First responders at the scene of a plane crash in Agua Dulce on Sunday, Feb. 11, where 4 people were reported dead. Austin Dave/ The Signal

Federal investigators looking into last month’s plane crash in Agua Dulce that claimed the lives of four people said the plane crashed in terrain next to a series of power transmission lines, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board Monday.

Investigators concluded their preliminary report noting: “Examination of the accident site revealed that the airplane impacted terrain adjacent to a series of power transmission lines about 2.5 miles southeast of Agua Dulce.”

On Feb. 11, just before 11 a.m., an experimental amateur built Cirrus VK-30, airplane hit the ground while maneuvering in the vicinity of Agua Dulce.

The crash killed the pilot Thomas “Tom” Gordon Hastings, 65, of Winnetka, and three members of his family including: his 27-year-old daughter Amber Hill; her husband, Jacob Hill, age 25; and the pilot’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Madison Hastings-Saxelby.

The airplane sustained damage to the fuselage and all the flight control surfaces, according to NTSB investigators.

They reported that “visual meteorological conditions existed near the accident site, at the time of the accident, and no flight plan was filed for the flight.”

The cross-country flight, they noted, originated from Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, about 1000, with an intended destination of Van Nuys Airport.

The report states: “A witness, located in the vicinity of the accident site and accustom to hearing/seeing air traffic reported that he observed the airplane flying straight and level, about 2,000 ft to 3,000 ft above the ground.

“He stated that as the airplane got closer to the mountains it looked like the wind had pushed the right wing up.

“The airplane pitched downward into a near vertical attitude.

“The witness added that, when the right wing lifted, it sounded like the pilot “maxed the engine out”.

He further stated there was a distinct difference in engine sound from the first time he saw the airplane when it went vertical, according to the NTSB, noting also that he did not see any smoke, or anything fall from the airplane as it descended towards the ground.

The plane’s wreckage was taken to a “secure facility” for further examination, the investigators reported.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

First responders at the scene of a plane crash in Agua Dulce on Sunday, Feb. 11, where 4 people were reported dead. Austin Dave/ The Signal

Aviation investigators report plane hit terrain near power lines, killing four

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt

Federal investigators looking into last month’s plane crash in Agua Dulce that claimed the lives of four people said the plane crashed in terrain next to a series of power transmission lines, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board Monday.

Investigators concluded their preliminary report noting: “Examination of the accident site revealed that the airplane impacted terrain adjacent to a series of power transmission lines about 2.5 miles southeast of Agua Dulce.”

On Feb. 11, just before 11 a.m., an experimental amateur built Cirrus VK-30, airplane hit the ground while maneuvering in the vicinity of Agua Dulce.

The crash killed the pilot Thomas “Tom” Gordon Hastings, 65, of Winnetka, and three members of his family including: his 27-year-old daughter Amber Hill; her husband, Jacob Hill, age 25; and the pilot’s 9-year-old granddaughter, Madison Hastings-Saxelby.

The airplane sustained damage to the fuselage and all the flight control surfaces, according to NTSB investigators.

They reported that “visual meteorological conditions existed near the accident site, at the time of the accident, and no flight plan was filed for the flight.”

The cross-country flight, they noted, originated from Henderson Executive Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada, about 1000, with an intended destination of Van Nuys Airport.

The report states: “A witness, located in the vicinity of the accident site and accustom to hearing/seeing air traffic reported that he observed the airplane flying straight and level, about 2,000 ft to 3,000 ft above the ground.

“He stated that as the airplane got closer to the mountains it looked like the wind had pushed the right wing up.

“The airplane pitched downward into a near vertical attitude.

“The witness added that, when the right wing lifted, it sounded like the pilot “maxed the engine out”.

He further stated there was a distinct difference in engine sound from the first time he saw the airplane when it went vertical, according to the NTSB, noting also that he did not see any smoke, or anything fall from the airplane as it descended towards the ground.

The plane’s wreckage was taken to a “secure facility” for further examination, the investigators reported.

The NTSB investigation is ongoing.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
2
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 2 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
7:00 pm ‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
‘Decision Height’ Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre
Mar 2 @ 7:00 pm
'Decision Height' Performance @ West Ranch High School Theatre | Stevenson Ranch | California | United States
Decision Height by Meredith Dayna Levy WINNER! Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival New Play Award – 2013 From the winner of the 2013 Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival, comes a story about friendship and[...]
Mar
3
Sat
7:00 am Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Hart High School Band & Color Gu... @ William S. Hart High School
Mar 3 @ 7:00 am – 12:00 pm
The public is invited to participate in a shoe drive collection day to raise funds for the music program at William S. Hart High School. Donations of gently worn, used and new shoes will be[...]
Mar
4
Sun
9:45 am 2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
2018 California State Championsh... @ Ice Station Valencia
Mar 4 @ 9:45 am – 12:45 pm
You watched the sport during the Winter Olympics. Now come see this exciting sport in person. Short Track Ice Speed Skaters from California, Utah, and Arizona will be competing this Sunday, March 4, 2018, in[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
5:30 pm Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Hawaiian Bunco Night @ The Child & Family Center, Education Bldg.
Mar 6 @ 5:30 pm
Hawaiian Bunco Bash Executive chef Walter Kiczek will be catering dinner and Celebrity Beauty Supply will hand out goodie bags to each of the guests attending a Hawaiian Bunco Night on Tuesday, March 6. Hosted[...]