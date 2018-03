0 SHARES Share Tweet

Santa Clarita business owner Richard Berberat celebrated his business’ 37th anniversary this week the way he’s enjoyed thousands of other work days, behind heavy machinery in Berco Precision, his workshop on Avenue Crocker in Valencia.

He started the business in Burbank on March 1, 1981, and he moved up to Santa Clarita in July 1988. His work helps supports the efforts of the military, as one of his clients is the U.S. Navy.