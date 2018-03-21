Bill looks to bring postpartum care ‘out of the shadows’

By Perry Smith

Last update: 16 mins ago

A Santa Clarita Valley advocacy group for mothers is pushing for legislation that would mandate mental health screening for new and expecting mothers.

The group 2020 Mom, led by founder and Executive Director Joy Burkhard, is leading a mission to “close gaps in maternal mental health care by the year 2020.”

The legislation, AB 2193, follows a report that notes what many in the health care community have known: “…screening done in conjunction with interventions that target patient, provider and practice-level barriers are associated with increased improved rates of depression detection, assessment, referral, and treatment in perinatal care settings.”

The report recommended a strategic plan for the state, which is what this most recent maternal mental health bill is looking to create.

“It does two things,” Burkhard said, “it mandates that health insurers to create case management programs for their contracted providers… the second component is then mandating that a doctor or an Ob-Gyn test or screen for these disorders.”

The endgame for the health care system is expected to be a more than $2.2 billion savings, according to Burkhard, citing the Legislature’s study.

The need is there. But the funding and priorities have been an issue in the past.

At this stage of the bill, there’s no current analysis by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, which provides funding impacts for legislation, but health care officials have expressed concerns regarding outcomes in a recent look at the bill on NPR. For example, assuming the mandatory screening finds a concern — there’s no guarantee of support for those concerns, or a system in place to address them. While diagnosis is critical, knowing is really only half the battle.

Local public health officials said there’s been progress to address the need for resources through community partnerships, and in the Santa Clarita Valley, for example, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been a big supporter of the bill.

“(Cost) has been a bit of a barrier in the past,” said Elizabeth Tarantini, an LCFW and perinatal social worker in the hospital’s Women’s Services department, “but we’re working on developing stronger connections, like with the Department of Mental Health, and their clinical leadership… they has been very supportive in addressing these issues.”

Tarantini also noted while there’s still a big stigma around mental health concerns in general that have created challenges in getting people the health they need, the hospital has been supportive of bills such as AB 2193 that provide preventive action and outreach for the community.

Addressing a mother’s mental health is a service that can have a positive domino effect, Tarantini added.

“It also affects the mental health of the child,” she said, regarding postpartum care, and spreading that message is an important part of what the hospital is trying to do. “Henry Mayo is doing a tremendous job of bringing postpartum mental health issues out of the shadows.”

Because the pace of the medical community to change and adapt to clinical studies can be a 20-year process, Burkhard called her goal of having aggressive, 2021, “aggressive,” but something that needs to happen.

“We’re normalizing this, we’re affirming that it’s a real medical, biological condition… the brain is just as much as part of the body as the heart, but it isn’t treated the same way,” Burkhard said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but we have to start somewhere and we really feel like the time is now.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Bill looks to bring postpartum care ‘out of the shadows’

16 mins ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

A Santa Clarita Valley advocacy group for mothers is pushing for legislation that would mandate mental health screening for new and expecting mothers.

The group 2020 Mom, led by founder and Executive Director Joy Burkhard, is leading a mission to “close gaps in maternal mental health care by the year 2020.”

The legislation, AB 2193, follows a report that notes what many in the health care community have known: “…screening done in conjunction with interventions that target patient, provider and practice-level barriers are associated with increased improved rates of depression detection, assessment, referral, and treatment in perinatal care settings.”

The report recommended a strategic plan for the state, which is what this most recent maternal mental health bill is looking to create.

“It does two things,” Burkhard said, “it mandates that health insurers to create case management programs for their contracted providers… the second component is then mandating that a doctor or an Ob-Gyn test or screen for these disorders.”

The endgame for the health care system is expected to be a more than $2.2 billion savings, according to Burkhard, citing the Legislature’s study.

The need is there. But the funding and priorities have been an issue in the past.

At this stage of the bill, there’s no current analysis by the Legislative Analyst’s Office, which provides funding impacts for legislation, but health care officials have expressed concerns regarding outcomes in a recent look at the bill on NPR. For example, assuming the mandatory screening finds a concern — there’s no guarantee of support for those concerns, or a system in place to address them. While diagnosis is critical, knowing is really only half the battle.

Local public health officials said there’s been progress to address the need for resources through community partnerships, and in the Santa Clarita Valley, for example, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital has been a big supporter of the bill.

“(Cost) has been a bit of a barrier in the past,” said Elizabeth Tarantini, an LCFW and perinatal social worker in the hospital’s Women’s Services department, “but we’re working on developing stronger connections, like with the Department of Mental Health, and their clinical leadership… they has been very supportive in addressing these issues.”

Tarantini also noted while there’s still a big stigma around mental health concerns in general that have created challenges in getting people the health they need, the hospital has been supportive of bills such as AB 2193 that provide preventive action and outreach for the community.

Addressing a mother’s mental health is a service that can have a positive domino effect, Tarantini added.

“It also affects the mental health of the child,” she said, regarding postpartum care, and spreading that message is an important part of what the hospital is trying to do. “Henry Mayo is doing a tremendous job of bringing postpartum mental health issues out of the shadows.”

Because the pace of the medical community to change and adapt to clinical studies can be a 20-year process, Burkhard called her goal of having aggressive, 2021, “aggressive,” but something that needs to happen.

“We’re normalizing this, we’re affirming that it’s a real medical, biological condition… the brain is just as much as part of the body as the heart, but it isn’t treated the same way,” Burkhard said. “It’s not going to be perfect, but we have to start somewhere and we really feel like the time is now.”

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
21
Wed
7:00 am Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center
Mar 21 @ 7:00 am – 7:30 pm
Henry Mayo Blood Drive @ Henry Mayo Education Center | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Blood Drive To schedule your life-saving appointment: visit redcrossblood.org and enter Sponsor Code: HenryMayo Or call 1-800-Red Cross -Refreshments and Snacks will be provided -Photo I.D. required Henry Mayo Center, Education[...]
7:12 pm Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss... @ Henry Mayo Fitness and Health-Room 1
Mar 21 @ 7:12 pm – 8:12 pm
Let’s Talk ABout It: Memory Loss & Alzheimer’s What: An overview of Alzheimer’s disease and its effects, including symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options. When:  3rd Wednesday of the month, 10 – 11 a.m. Where: Henry[...]
Mar
22
Thu
9:00 am Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Waste Management Hiring Event @ Waste Management
Mar 22 @ 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Waste Management Hosting Hiring Event for Drivers and Technicians in Santa Clarita Applicants Encouraged to Apply in Advance WHAT: Waste Management to host National Career Day hiring event in Santa Clarita welcoming interested and qualified[...]