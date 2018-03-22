CalArts alum looks forward to ‘Gone Are The Days’ California debut Saturday (VIDEO)

By Perry Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

Mark Landre Gould poses with a poster for his movie, Gone Are the Days, at his Saugus home on Thursday, March 22, 2018. He directed the movie, which is showing for a week in Beverly Hills and goes to wide release on DVD on April 10. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

A  Santa Clarita resident and CalArts alum is showing his first full-length feature film this weekend at the Beverly Hills Laemmle theater.

“Gone Are The Days,” which is the silver screen debut for director Mark Landre Gould, harkens back to the wild West, sharing a grisly veteran bank robber’s tale of redemption, starring well-known actors Tom Berenger, Lance Hendrickson and Danny Trejo, among others.

“He’s going to do one last bank robbery and finds out about his daughter, whom he left many years ago, and now he’s on a path for redemption,” Gould said, sharing the basic synopsis.

The movie is shot using the anamorphic format common in old Westerns and the music is “old school western,” but it’s more in the vein of an “Unforgiven,” as opposed to a more traditional action movie, he said.

“It’s not a shoot ‘em up,” Gould said, “it’s more of a dramatic narrative story-telling.”

He also shared his positive experiences at CalArts, coming from a small town in New Mexico, where he completed his undergraduate studies, in an interview with The Signal earlier this week.

When the Class of ‘98 film school student arrived at CalArts, the small-town college kid from Farmington discovered he was the only male American in the film school at the time, which was an amazing educational opportunity, he said.

“You get this awesome culture from around the world,” he said, “it just blew me away.”

He enjoyed living in Santa Clarita so much that after he completed his postgraduate studies he ended up settling here, marrying and having children, he said.  

Gould is optimistic the film, which is being distributed by the Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment Group, will be able to duplicate the positive reception the movie received in Durango, Colo. The film premiere was recently held in the town where most of the movie was filmed, he said.

After a career of doing everything from directing infomercials to numerous TV productions, for Gould, the project — from collaborating with well-known stars, his cinematographer and crew, to watching his work in the theater — has been “the most rewarding experience I’ve had by far,” he said.

The movie is set to be released on DVD on April 10, and then it will be available in the “video on demand” market (pay services such as Amazon or Netflix).

But first on Saturday, the movie is holding a red carpet debut at Laemmle’s Music Hall 3.

There are four showings listed for Saturday, but several of the film’s stars are planning to be there for the evening show.

The theater is located at 9036 Wilshire Blvd., in Beverly Hills.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

CalArts alum looks forward to ‘Gone Are The Days’ California debut Saturday (VIDEO)

1 min ago
Add Comment
Perry Smith

A  Santa Clarita resident and CalArts alum is showing his first full-length feature film this weekend at the Beverly Hills Laemmle theater.

“Gone Are The Days,” which is the silver screen debut for director Mark Landre Gould, harkens back to the wild West, sharing a grisly veteran bank robber’s tale of redemption, starring well-known actors Tom Berenger, Lance Hendrickson and Danny Trejo, among others.

“He’s going to do one last bank robbery and finds out about his daughter, whom he left many years ago, and now he’s on a path for redemption,” Gould said, sharing the basic synopsis.

The movie is shot using the anamorphic format common in old Westerns and the music is “old school western,” but it’s more in the vein of an “Unforgiven,” as opposed to a more traditional action movie, he said.

“It’s not a shoot ‘em up,” Gould said, “it’s more of a dramatic narrative story-telling.”

He also shared his positive experiences at CalArts, coming from a small town in New Mexico, where he completed his undergraduate studies, in an interview with The Signal earlier this week.

When the Class of ‘98 film school student arrived at CalArts, the small-town college kid from Farmington discovered he was the only male American in the film school at the time, which was an amazing educational opportunity, he said.

“You get this awesome culture from around the world,” he said, “it just blew me away.”

He enjoyed living in Santa Clarita so much that after he completed his postgraduate studies he ended up settling here, marrying and having children, he said.  

Gould is optimistic the film, which is being distributed by the Lionsgate and Grindstone Entertainment Group, will be able to duplicate the positive reception the movie received in Durango, Colo. The film premiere was recently held in the town where most of the movie was filmed, he said.

After a career of doing everything from directing infomercials to numerous TV productions, for Gould, the project — from collaborating with well-known stars, his cinematographer and crew, to watching his work in the theater — has been “the most rewarding experience I’ve had by far,” he said.

The movie is set to be released on DVD on April 10, and then it will be available in the “video on demand” market (pay services such as Amazon or Netflix).

But first on Saturday, the movie is holding a red carpet debut at Laemmle’s Music Hall 3.

There are four showings listed for Saturday, but several of the film’s stars are planning to be there for the evening show.

The theater is located at 9036 Wilshire Blvd., in Beverly Hills.

 

About the author

View All Posts
Perry Smith

Perry Smith

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
11:00 am Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Easter Bunny at Westfield Valenc... @ Westfield Valencia Town Center, Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space
Mar 9 @ 11:00 am – Mar 31 @ 8:00 pm
Hop to it! The Easter Bunny is back for photos at Westfield Valencia Town Center. Visit him March 9 – 31 on Level 2 next to the indoor Play Space. Hours: Monday – Saturday: 11AM[...]
Mar
19
Mon
all-day International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons
Mar 19 – Mar 25 all-day
International Teach Music Week @ Golden Oak Music Lessons | Santa Clarita | California | United States
The 4th Annual Int’l Teach Music Week will be celebrated March 19th-25th.  Formerly known as Teach Music America Week, this annual week-long holiday invites musicians, music schools, stores & studios to offer a free lesson[...]
Mar
22
Thu
6:30 pm Beginning Flamenco Classes @ Santa Clarita Community Center
Beginning Flamenco Classes @ Santa Clarita Community Center
Mar 22 @ 6:30 pm
Beginning Flamenco Classes: Learn hand and arm movements, foot work, and dances from the rich Flamenco dance tradition.  Recommended wear: comfortable pants or skirt, comfortable workout shoes or a Mary Jane low heel pump. The[...]
6:30 pm WordPress Website Show and Tell;... @ Santa Clarita Public Library (Old Town Branch)
WordPress Website Show and Tell;... @ Santa Clarita Public Library (Old Town Branch)
Mar 22 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
We’ll begin the gathering with the latest news of Gutenberg, a major WordPress update that will change the way we interact with the tool. We’ll view clips on WordPress.tv, share information and resources available to[...]
Mar
23
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 23 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]