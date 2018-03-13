Candidates for the 2018 25th Congressional District 2018 primary

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The filing deadline for the 2018 primaries has passed. Below are the names and a brief description of all the candidates for the 25th Congressional District, according to the Los Angeles County Register’s office.

While all the names below have completed their filing some are still awaiting confirmation of their candidacy status.

25th Congressional District

The 25th Congressional District covers Santa Clarita, the Antelope Valley and a portion of Simi Valley. Representative Steve Knight currently holds the seat, after succeeding Howard “Buck” McKeon’s 22 year term. In 2016, Knight won against opponent Bryan Caforio, 53 percent to 47 percent.

Steve Knight-R

Incumbent Steve Knight is serving his second term in congress, having won against Bryan Caforio in the 2016 election. He’s running for reelection on the back of a conservative platform with some caveats. He voted for both the new republican tax plan as well as the repeal on the Affordable Care Act, but is also a member of the bipartisan Climate Solutions Caucus.

Bryan Caforio-D

Bryan Caforio was the Democratic frontrunner in 2016 and has returned to challenge Knight again. He is a Yale educated consumer rights attorney who moving into Santa Clarita in 2015.

Coming into the year Caforio was poised to take the California Democrats endorsement vote in February, after winning the pre-endorsement from CADEM in January. He would eventually lose enough support from delegates that would cause CADEM to not endorse anyone from the race.

Katie Hill-D

Katie Hill is a long time CA-25 resident and the executive director of People Assisting the Homeless, a Non-profit that focuses on housing for the homeless.

Hill was able to outraise Caforio as of the last financial filing deadline. She is also polling against Knight more than Caforio is beating Knight by 13 points, according to a poll by FM3 research.

Jess Phoenix-D

Jess Phoenix is a volcanologist, studying volcanoes as her career. She believes in an evidence based approach to legislation, according to her website.

Phoenix is bringing in outside influence to Santa Clarita, holding a fundraising show hosted by comedian and actor Patton Oswalt.

Michael Masterman-Smith-D

Michael Masterman-Smith is a cancer scientist who worked with children, studying their brain cancer.

Many of his positions are viewed through the scope of healthcare, such as a federal medical cannabis program.

Luis Castro-D

No information currently exists for Castro besides his filing for candidacy, which has not been officially confirmed . There was no answer on the number listed for contact.