Canyon boys basketball coach Alex Dunwoody resigns

By Ryan Posner

Last update: 8 hours ago

Canyon High School boys basketball coach Alex Dunwoody passes the ball to a player during a drill at practice on Monday. Katharine Lotze/Signal

For the second time in as many days, a Santa Clarita Valley prep boys basketball coach stepped down from his post.

Canyon coach Alex Dunwoody announced his resignation Thursday, citing personal reasons, per Canyon athletic director Scott Arnold.

Dunwoody coached the team for two seasons, compiling a 9-42 record without a playoff appearance.

“We wish him the best of luck and are appreciative of what he’s given us the last couple years,” Arnold said in a phone interview. “We’re going to cast a pretty wide net with the search.”

Dunwoody was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Cowboys were unable to win a Foothill League game in Dunwoody’s tenure. They also had to deal with the loss of 6-foot-4 junior Kevin Stone, who transferred to Santa Clarita Christian, and Brandon Wilson, who elected to not play his senior season after serving as a top performer on the team his junior campaign.

MORE: McKillop makes exit after one season as West Ranch boys hoops head coach

Canyon finished this past season 4-21, with wins coming against Reseda, Grant of Van Nuys, Stockdale of Bakersfield and Righetti. Its closest loss in league action came against Golden Valley on Jan. 12 by a score of 58-51.

Dunwoody’s departure comes on the heels of West Ranch coach Sean McKillop announcing his resignation Wednesday morning. Dunwoody, who previously served as an assistant for Valencia and College of the Canyons, announced he would not be returning to the team during an end-of-season meeting with Arnold and other administrators Thursday morning.

“We didn’t see this coming from our end,” Arnold said. “We always meet with our coaches after the end of a season and he informed us he wouldn’t be coming back.”

Canyon officially posted the job Thursday and Arnold said a few applications have already been submitted

The Cowboys are two seasons removed from a trip to the playoffs and the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A tournament under then-coach Sean DeLong. Arnold said he hopes the new hire can re-energize the program.

“We’re prepared to conduct a pretty wide search with this hire,” Arnold said. “We’re going to search everywhere possible to find the next leader for the program.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Canyon High School boys basketball coach Alex Dunwoody passes the ball to a player during a drill at practice on Monday. Katharine Lotze/Signal

Canyon boys basketball coach Alex Dunwoody resigns

8 hours ago
Add Comment
Ryan Posner

For the second time in as many days, a Santa Clarita Valley prep boys basketball coach stepped down from his post.

Canyon coach Alex Dunwoody announced his resignation Thursday, citing personal reasons, per Canyon athletic director Scott Arnold.

Dunwoody coached the team for two seasons, compiling a 9-42 record without a playoff appearance.

“We wish him the best of luck and are appreciative of what he’s given us the last couple years,” Arnold said in a phone interview. “We’re going to cast a pretty wide net with the search.”

Dunwoody was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Cowboys were unable to win a Foothill League game in Dunwoody’s tenure. They also had to deal with the loss of 6-foot-4 junior Kevin Stone, who transferred to Santa Clarita Christian, and Brandon Wilson, who elected to not play his senior season after serving as a top performer on the team his junior campaign.

MORE: McKillop makes exit after one season as West Ranch boys hoops head coach

Canyon finished this past season 4-21, with wins coming against Reseda, Grant of Van Nuys, Stockdale of Bakersfield and Righetti. Its closest loss in league action came against Golden Valley on Jan. 12 by a score of 58-51.

Dunwoody’s departure comes on the heels of West Ranch coach Sean McKillop announcing his resignation Wednesday morning. Dunwoody, who previously served as an assistant for Valencia and College of the Canyons, announced he would not be returning to the team during an end-of-season meeting with Arnold and other administrators Thursday morning.

“We didn’t see this coming from our end,” Arnold said. “We always meet with our coaches after the end of a season and he informed us he wouldn’t be coming back.”

Canyon officially posted the job Thursday and Arnold said a few applications have already been submitted

The Cowboys are two seasons removed from a trip to the playoffs and the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A tournament under then-coach Sean DeLong. Arnold said he hopes the new hire can re-energize the program.

“We’re prepared to conduct a pretty wide search with this hire,” Arnold said. “We’re going to search everywhere possible to find the next leader for the program.”

About the author

View All Posts
Ryan Posner

Ryan Posner

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]
8:00 pm ‘The Spectacular Society’ Art Ex... @ CalArts, Sharon Disney Lund Theater
‘The Spectacular Society’ Art Ex... @ CalArts, Sharon Disney Lund Theater
Mar 9 @ 8:00 pm – 9:00 pm
THE SPECTACULAR SOCIETY Using the U.S. government-sanctioned Japanese internment camps during WWII as a dramaturgical framework, The Spectacular Society interweaves evocative movement, live sound, and unconventional spatialization to explore how ethnicity and identity can be[...]
Mar
10
Sat
7:30 am Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Charity Golf Tournament to Benef... @ Sand Canyon Country Club
Mar 10 @ 7:30 am
Charity Golf Tournament to Benefit Individuals with Prader Willi Syndrome @ Sand Canyon Country Club | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Most parents wish that their kids would “eat more”. The familiar scene of a family mealtime, or even more specifically a birthday party, where food is all around and easily available, is usually where you[...]