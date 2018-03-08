Canyon boys basketball coach Alex Dunwoody resigns

0 SHARES Share Tweet

For the second time in as many days, a Santa Clarita Valley prep boys basketball coach stepped down from his post.

Canyon coach Alex Dunwoody announced his resignation Thursday, citing personal reasons, per Canyon athletic director Scott Arnold.

Dunwoody coached the team for two seasons, compiling a 9-42 record without a playoff appearance.

“We wish him the best of luck and are appreciative of what he’s given us the last couple years,” Arnold said in a phone interview. “We’re going to cast a pretty wide net with the search.”

Dunwoody was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

The Cowboys were unable to win a Foothill League game in Dunwoody’s tenure. They also had to deal with the loss of 6-foot-4 junior Kevin Stone, who transferred to Santa Clarita Christian, and Brandon Wilson, who elected to not play his senior season after serving as a top performer on the team his junior campaign.

Canyon finished this past season 4-21, with wins coming against Reseda, Grant of Van Nuys, Stockdale of Bakersfield and Righetti. Its closest loss in league action came against Golden Valley on Jan. 12 by a score of 58-51.

Dunwoody’s departure comes on the heels of West Ranch coach Sean McKillop announcing his resignation Wednesday morning. Dunwoody, who previously served as an assistant for Valencia and College of the Canyons, announced he would not be returning to the team during an end-of-season meeting with Arnold and other administrators Thursday morning.

“We didn’t see this coming from our end,” Arnold said. “We always meet with our coaches after the end of a season and he informed us he wouldn’t be coming back.”

Canyon officially posted the job Thursday and Arnold said a few applications have already been submitted

The Cowboys are two seasons removed from a trip to the playoffs and the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2A tournament under then-coach Sean DeLong. Arnold said he hopes the new hire can re-energize the program.

“We’re prepared to conduct a pretty wide search with this hire,” Arnold said. “We’re going to search everywhere possible to find the next leader for the program.”