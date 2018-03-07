Castaic Board to review four new policies

By Christina Cox

Last update: 10 mins ago

Castaic Union School District Building. Dan Watson/The Signal

Castaic schools are looking to more clearly define social media policy, political practices and more in accordance with its regular review of education code and best practices identified by a statewide school board group at a governing board meeting this week.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board is looking to review and adopt four new policies related to district-sponsored social media, political processes, school-connected organizations and professional standards Thursday.

The adjustments primarily follow recommendations from the California School Boards Association (CSBA) and follow new California laws that took effect this year.

Social media

The first new policy relates to district-sponsored social media, like Facebook and Twitter, and describes the purpose, strategies and guidelines for posting on these platforms.

These district-sponsored social media sites are meant to promote community involvement and collaboration, further the district’s vision and mission, support learning and professional development, and enhance communication among the community, according to the new policy.

Other school sites, like Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs) and booster clubs, are not considered official district social media, according to the policy.

Parent-teacher groups

This note relates to another new policy about school-connected organizations like PTOs and non-student organizations that support the programs or offerings of schools in the Castaic district.

“The policy on School-Connected Organizations is a policy that we did not have in place but we see a need for it,” Board President Laura Pearson said. “On most policies we follow CSBA or fit them best to our district, because their attorneys review and write the policies for laws or legal recommendations.”

The policy clarifies the relationship between the Castaic district and school-connected organizations and adds information that explains that these organizations are separate legal entities subject to their own bylaws and rules.

It also reflects legal requires that fundraisers form these organizations must be approved by the district’s superintendent or designee and donations to these organizations are voluntary, according to the policy.

These organizations, which support schools and extracurricular programs, must request to operate to the board by submitting a completed application and renewing this request annually.

Political activity

Another new board policy, political processes, relates to the political activities conducted by members of the district’s Governing Board or members of the staff acting on behalf of the Castaic district.

“After reviewing our policies Superintendent Doyle realized that, although the Board follows certain rules and practices, that we did not have a policy in place,” Pearson said. “With the election in 2018 coming up we have created a policy for Political Processes.”

According to the policy, the board is allowed to advocate for fiscal and public policy that supports the district’s schools and children.

When ballot measures or candidates are up for a public vote, the district and board may not use public funds or services to support or defeat a ballot measure or candidate.  But, they can discuss the potential effects of a person or measure during a school board meeting, share fair information about each topic and adopt a resolution to support a ballot measure.

In terms of ongoing legislation, the board can develop an advocacy plan to determine its priorities and positions on specific legislation.  The district can also host political forums as long as it is made available to all sides.

Professional standards

The board is also looking to delete and replace a board policy about professional standards since the current policy is outdated.

CSBA updated this policy to reflect a new California law, Assembly Bill 500. The law requires school districts with codes of conduct that address interactions with students to post that policy on each school website and to share it with parents and guardians.

The board is also expected to review and adopt two revised policies: Communications with the Public and Advertising and Promotion.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Castaic Union School District Building. Dan Watson/The Signal

Castaic Board to review four new policies

10 mins ago
Add Comment
Christina Cox

Castaic schools are looking to more clearly define social media policy, political practices and more in accordance with its regular review of education code and best practices identified by a statewide school board group at a governing board meeting this week.

The Castaic Union School District Governing Board is looking to review and adopt four new policies related to district-sponsored social media, political processes, school-connected organizations and professional standards Thursday.

The adjustments primarily follow recommendations from the California School Boards Association (CSBA) and follow new California laws that took effect this year.

Social media

The first new policy relates to district-sponsored social media, like Facebook and Twitter, and describes the purpose, strategies and guidelines for posting on these platforms.

These district-sponsored social media sites are meant to promote community involvement and collaboration, further the district’s vision and mission, support learning and professional development, and enhance communication among the community, according to the new policy.

Other school sites, like Parent Teacher Organizations (PTOs) and booster clubs, are not considered official district social media, according to the policy.

Parent-teacher groups

This note relates to another new policy about school-connected organizations like PTOs and non-student organizations that support the programs or offerings of schools in the Castaic district.

“The policy on School-Connected Organizations is a policy that we did not have in place but we see a need for it,” Board President Laura Pearson said. “On most policies we follow CSBA or fit them best to our district, because their attorneys review and write the policies for laws or legal recommendations.”

The policy clarifies the relationship between the Castaic district and school-connected organizations and adds information that explains that these organizations are separate legal entities subject to their own bylaws and rules.

It also reflects legal requires that fundraisers form these organizations must be approved by the district’s superintendent or designee and donations to these organizations are voluntary, according to the policy.

These organizations, which support schools and extracurricular programs, must request to operate to the board by submitting a completed application and renewing this request annually.

Political activity

Another new board policy, political processes, relates to the political activities conducted by members of the district’s Governing Board or members of the staff acting on behalf of the Castaic district.

“After reviewing our policies Superintendent Doyle realized that, although the Board follows certain rules and practices, that we did not have a policy in place,” Pearson said. “With the election in 2018 coming up we have created a policy for Political Processes.”

According to the policy, the board is allowed to advocate for fiscal and public policy that supports the district’s schools and children.

When ballot measures or candidates are up for a public vote, the district and board may not use public funds or services to support or defeat a ballot measure or candidate.  But, they can discuss the potential effects of a person or measure during a school board meeting, share fair information about each topic and adopt a resolution to support a ballot measure.

In terms of ongoing legislation, the board can develop an advocacy plan to determine its priorities and positions on specific legislation.  The district can also host political forums as long as it is made available to all sides.

Professional standards

The board is also looking to delete and replace a board policy about professional standards since the current policy is outdated.

CSBA updated this policy to reflect a new California law, Assembly Bill 500. The law requires school districts with codes of conduct that address interactions with students to post that policy on each school website and to share it with parents and guardians.

The board is also expected to review and adopt two revised policies: Communications with the Public and Advertising and Promotion.

ccox@signalscv.com
661-287-5575
On Twitter as @_ChristinaCox_

About the author

View All Posts
Christina Cox

Christina Cox

Christina Cox is a multimedia journalist covering education, community and breaking news in the Santa Clarita Valley. She joined The Signal as a staff writer in August 2016.

Upcoming Events

Jan
12
Fri
all-day Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Domes – Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library
Jan 12 – May 11 all-day
Domes - Art Exhibit @ Old Town Newhall Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Local resident Naomi Young, is the artist featured in the latest exhibit at the Old Town Newhall Library. The exhibit features original paintings and multimedia by Young, an artist born and raised in Jerusalem, Israel,[...]
Feb
1
Thu
all-day “The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarit... @ Valencia Library
Feb 1 – Jun 1 all-day
“The Golden Oaks of Santa Clarita,” Art eExhibit @ Valencia Library | Santa Clarita | California | United States
“THE GOLDEN OAKS OF SANTA CLARITA” ART EXHIBIT BY BRAD SERGI ON DISPLAY AT THE VALENCIA LIBRARY Library hours: Mon-Thu 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 10 a.m. – 5[...]
Feb
10
Sat
10:00 am Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hu... @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery
Feb 10 @ 10:00 am – Mar 29 @ 3:00 pm
Art Gallery to Exhibit 'Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages' Through March 29 @ College of the Canyons Art Gallery | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Art Gallery to Exhibit ‘Larry Hurst: Paintings & Collages’ Through March 29 The College of the Canyons Art Gallery will present the work of Los Angeles-based artist and former COC Gallery Director Larry Hurst in[...]
Feb
14
Wed
all-day Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Tickets Available Now for 41st A... @ Dodger Stadium
Feb 14 – May 12 all-day
Tickets Available Now for 41st Annual SCV Dodger Day @ Dodger Stadium | Los Angeles | California | United States
SANTA CLARITA DODGER DAY TICKETS ON SALE NOW! Tickets Start at $25 and Benefit Local Schools and Non-Profits It’s time to step up to the plate! The Santa Clarita City Council invites residents to purchase[...]
Mar
6
Tue
1:00 pm ‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
‘Metamorphosis’ Art Exhibit at T... @ The MAIN
Mar 6 @ 1:00 pm – Mar 30 @ 5:00 pm
‘METAMORPHOSIS’ ART EXHIBIT AT THE MAIN IN NEWHALL TO SHOWCASE REPURPOSED COLLAGE ARTWORK BY PAIGE BRIDGES Free art reception to be held on March 15 at The MAIN   Starting Tuesday, March 6, 2018, the art[...]
Mar
7
Wed
7:00 pm CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
CAG Meeting @ Santa Clarita United Methodist Church
Mar 7 @ 7:00 pm
Meeting of the Citizens Advisory Group of Santa Clarita. All are welcome.
Mar
8
Thu
6:30 pm SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency
Mar 8 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
SCV Water Gardening Classes @ Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency | Santa Clarita | California | United States
Spring Forward with SCV Water’s March Gardening Classes Top 30 Plants for the SCV – Thursday, March 8 at 6:30PM Creating a Landscape Plan and Budget – Saturday, March 10 at 9:00 AM March is[...]
Mar
9
Fri
4:30 pm 40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
40th Annual St. Clare’s Lenten F... @ St. Clare Catholic Church
Mar 9 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
40th Annual St. Clare's Lenten Fish Fry @ St. Clare Catholic Church | Santa Clarita | California | United States
St. Clare Catholic Church’s 40th annual Lenten Fish Fries will be held on Fridays, February 16th, and 23rd and March 2nd, 9th, 16th and 23rd.  Dinner is served from 4:30 – 8:00 p.m.  and is[...]
5:00 pm Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Artists Reception for Cowboy Hea... @ SCAA Gallery
Mar 9 @ 5:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Cowboy Heart & Soul at SCAA Gallery Cowboy Heart & Soul art exhibit reception is on Friday, March 9, 2018 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association (SCAA) gallery, from 5-8 pm with wine and appetizers.[...]
5:30 pm R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
R.K. Downs/Fischer Jazz Festival... @ Golden Valley High School
Mar 9 @ 5:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Tickets available at the door All Junior High and High School Jazz Ensembles in the Santa Clarita Valley will perform 15 minute sets beginning at 5:30 p.m.. GO Jazz Big Band will end the festival[...]