Children among 4 hurt in Agua Dulce crash, racing suspected (VIDEO)

By Jim Holt

Last update: 3 hours ago

Copter 18 prepares to land on southbound State Route 14 north of Soledad Canyon Road, about one mile outside Santa Clarita city limits. Austin Dave/The Signal

At least four people were hurt in a crash on Highway 14 near Agua Dulce on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol officers are now following up on reports from witnesses that two cars were seen racing immediately before the crash.

At least two of the injured people were children.

BREAKING: Helicopter lands on freeway near Agua Dulce

BREAKING: Copter 18 landed on southbound Highway 14 moments ago in response to a severe traffic collision north of Sand Canyon Road. Reporter Austin Dave is on scene with details.

Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Thursday, March 1, 2018

“Whoever phoned 911 to report it said there were two cars racing,” CHP Officer Josh Greengard told The Signal. “It is an allegation but it is in the log, and it will be investigated.”

Shortly before 9 a.m., officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department received word of a traffic collision in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 at Soledad Canyon Road, a Fire Department official said.

Copter 18 prepares to land on southbound State Route 14 north of Soledad Canyon Road, about one mile outside Santa Clarita city limits. Austin Dave/The Signal

About 9:30 a.m., a rescue helicopter landed on the freeway.  It airlifted at least one child from the crash site, on its way to LA Children’s Hospital.

“This call came in as an overturned vehicle,” the Fire Department spokesman said, noting there were four patients, none of them trapped inside their vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol received reported of an overturned sedan blocking lanes just before 9 a.m.

Reports from motorists mentioned two cars, a black Chevrolet Camaro and a silver-colored sedan.

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

 

